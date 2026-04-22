From the watch brand favoured by The King, to the £350,000 model featuring more astronomical features than a rocketship, here’s how to hide your money on your wrist

The world of watches has a complicated relationship with modesty. In Geneva, the watch world’s spiritual home, the biggest brands pride themselves on their rooftop-mounted neon signs that cast illuminations across the lake. At its biggest annual gathering, an exposition called Watches & Wonders held in the same city, from which I have just returned, they create four-storey monuments to their craft and compete over the most extravagant decorations.

If one suspends two racing cars in mid-air on their stand, another will import a real-life stunt plane to decorate theirs; a four-metre-tall diving tank faces off against an immersive space station makeover for your attention. And yet watchmaking remains a fundamentally quiet discipline with most workshops and factories tucked away in the Swiss hills. When you visit one, the white-coated watchmakers are so quiet you could hear the proverbial pin drop (which would also trigger an inquiry; those parts aren’t cheap).

It’s the same story with the watches themselves. Some are all outright extravagance, but most traditional brands try to walk a line between the age-old values of discretion and taste, and the sense that in this socially-saturated era, customers expect to see wares flaunte