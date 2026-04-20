When is a watch not just a watch? When it's also a piece of high jewellery

The most memorable jewellery watches unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2026 were the coming together of two heritage skills: haute horlogerie and jewellery-making. The hallmarks included rarely seen raw materials — in the case of Piaget: a hardstone nicknamed Storm Stone because of its swirling, stormy sky like pattern — diamonds and new shapes that celebrate both design and artisanal prowess.

What? Ludo Secret watch

Who? Van Cleef & Arpels

(Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels)

At its ateliers and design studios on Paris’ Place Vendôme, Van Cleef & Arpels dreams up timepieces that capture ‘the poetry of time’. What does this mean, you ask? Creative themes that span topics from love and midnight rendezvous to florals and the night sky, and animated dials. Then, there are the maison’s contemporary takes on its archival models. Among them is a new Ludo Secret watch — a high jewellery marvel in yellow gold and dusky sky-blue sapphires, set in a rounded moon shape. The heritage model was first unveiled in 1949; it is also a timepiece take on the 1934 Ludo bracelet. Its design interpretation is quintessentially Parisian: the Ludo nods to haute couture ateliers with gold links assembled to form a supple, mesh-like ribbon. A white guilloché mother-of-pearl dial with a baguette-cut sapphire to mark 12 o’clock is revealed when both sides of the buckle are pressed.

What? Myst de Cartier

Who? Cartier

(Image credit: Cartier)

The Myst de Cartier pays tribute to one of the Paris maisons most revered collaborators. ‘The watch is all about volume and movement,’ says Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s director of image, style and heritage. ‘Its design follows in the footsteps of the jewellery watches created under the direction of Jeanne Toussaint in the early 1930s, pieces that were both sculptural and flamboyant.’ Toussaint, a Belgian-born French designer, joined Cartier Paris in 1913. In 1933, she was appointed creative director of high jewellery. It was during Toussaint’s highly successful tenure that Cartier further embraced the panther as a house mascot. Sculpturally striking jewellery was another of Toussaint’s fortes. And so this year’s Myst de Cartier watch doubles as a bracelet with winding, alternating curves, expressed in yellow gold, white diamonds and bla