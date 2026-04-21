55 cars. 110 drivers. Two arch rivals. One iconic film. Keeping pace with it all, a Heuer Monaco watch like no other, on the wrist of the coolest actor to grace Hollywood. In the 1971 film Le Mans, Steve McQueen sports a piece of wrist candy that is just as cool as his on-screen race car driver, Michael Delaney. On June 15, at Sotheby's in New York, the watch will make its auction debut as part of their Important Watches sale.

The watch comes with more than 200 archival photographs, as well as correspondence between the film set and Heuer. It is estimated to sell for $500,000 – $1 million (about £370,000 – £740,000).

Fitted with a leather strap, the watch still has a distinctive look today. (Image credit: Courtesy of The Estate of Steve McQueen/ Sotheby's)

Correspondence relating to the watch from the personal archive of Don Nunley. (Image credit: Courtesy of The Estate of Steve McQueen/ Sotheby's)

The piece of film history comes from the personal archive of Don Nunley, the property master of Le Mans. There were seven Heuer Monaco watches supplied while filming, but this one was kept by Don afterwards for himself. Another watch from the film is at the TAG Heuer Museum (the brand was renamed when Techniques d'Avant Garde — TAG — purchased a majority stake in the company in 1985). A further watch, thought to have been used in pre-production for the