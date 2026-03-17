Country houses for sale

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Now pay attention, 007: Q's country house in Sussex is up for sale

The actor Desmond Llewelyn — the man who played Q in 17 different James Bond films — lived in this beautiful country home... and it's a place entirely free of high-tech trickery.

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Sean Connery and Desmond Llewelyn
Sean Connery as James Bond and Desmond Llewelyn as Q in From Russia With Love (1963).
(Image credit: Alamy)