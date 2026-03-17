Home Property Home Counties Properties Now pay attention, 007: Q's country house in Sussex is up for sale The actor Desmond Llewelyn — the man who played Q in 17 different James Bond films — lived in this beautiful country home... and it's a place entirely free of high-tech trickery. By Toby Keel published 17 March 2026 in Features Sean Connery as James Bond and Desmond Llewelyn as Q in From Russia With Love (1963). (Image credit: Alamy) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter