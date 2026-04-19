Aston Martin Valhalla: A brilliantly calibrated hypercar that won't make you deaf and won't try to kill you

What have we here?

Something rather special. It’s the Aston Martin Valhalla, the first ‘series-production’ mid-engined car Aston Martin have ever produced, and their first PHEV. A total of 999 will be built — so rather more than the Valkyrie, with which it shares some similarities in shape. Other major differences lie in the fact that unlike the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie, the all-in-house Valhalla can be driven every day without making you deaf, and it won’t try to kill you quite as often. It’s not a knuckle-dragging racing car with a number plate, it’s a brilliantly calibrated hypercar that is equally able on road and track.

One imagines it’s quite fast and expensive…

Correct on the first count. On the second, it’s all relative. The Valhalla boasts 1,067bhp, 817 of which comes from its Mercedes AMG-derived, Aston-modified 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. The other 250bhp comes from three electric motors; two on the front axle, one on the rear mated to the dual-clutch transmission (another first for Aston). Top speed is 217mph and it’ll hit 62mph from standstill in 2.5 seconds. It costs £850,000, which is twice as expensive as the similarly thrusting Ferrari 849 Testarossa and Lamborghini Revuelto. However, they are comparatively common or garden supercars, rather limited-edition hypercars.