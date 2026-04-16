How many seamen does it take to move a Rolls-Royce and a Land Rover from a royal yacht?

When Royal Yacht Britannia first set sail in 1953, the starboard deck was equipped with a unique and ingenious feature: a bespoke garage, with gleaming state vehicles ready to make a royal entrance at the turn of a key. It was considered an essential modification to ensure Elizabeth II enjoyed suitably regal transport, where and whenever the newly crowned monarch stepped ashore. Motor cars were always shipped with the yacht, a royal residence for 44 years that covered more than one million nautical miles, propelled by two sets of enormous steam turbines, and was a regular feature on 986 state visits.

Arguably the most prestigious occupant of the yacht’s floating garage was a Rolls-Royce Phantom V limousine. Combining elegance and imperiousness, the chassis and drivetrain were built at the company’s factory in Crewe, Cheshire, before the bodywork was applied by coachwork specialists Park Ward of London.

Rolls-Royce discreetly codenamed the car Canberra, suggesting the vehicle was destined for a buyer in Australia, rather than the Royal Mews. It was equipped with a high roof and Perspex rear section — modifications that allowed the Queen’s loyal subjects to see her more easily wherever she went. It also had some 220bhp on tap — a serious amount of power in the 1960s — and, if required, the V8 could power it along at 100mph. It was a car that couldn’t fail to make an impression, which may explain why future buyers included Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former Shah of