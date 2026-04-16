How many seamen does it take to move a Rolls-Royce and a Land Rover from a royal yacht?
Jeremy Taylor gets to grips with a fleet of cars that lived in a bespoke garage aboard RY Britannia
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When Royal Yacht Britannia first set sail in 1953, the starboard deck was equipped with a unique and ingenious feature: a bespoke garage, with gleaming state vehicles ready to make a royal entrance at the turn of a key. It was considered an essential modification to ensure Elizabeth II enjoyed suitably regal transport, where and whenever the newly crowned monarch stepped ashore. Motor cars were always shipped with the yacht, a royal residence for 44 years that covered more than one million nautical miles, propelled by two sets of enormous steam turbines, and was a regular feature on 986 state visits.
Arguably the most prestigious occupant of the yacht’s floating garage was a Rolls-Royce Phantom V limousine. Combining elegance and imperiousness, the chassis and drivetrain were built at the company’s factory in Crewe, Cheshire, before the bodywork was applied by coachwork specialists Park Ward of London.
Rolls-Royce discreetly codenamed the car Canberra, suggesting the vehicle was destined for a buyer in Australia, rather than the Royal Mews. It was equipped with a high roof and Perspex rear section — modifications that allowed the Queen’s loyal subjects to see her more easily wherever she went. It also had some 220bhp on tap — a serious amount of power in the 1960s — and, if required, the V8 could power it along at 100mph. It was a car that couldn’t fail to make an impression, which may explain why future buyers included Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former Shah of