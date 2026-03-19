'Hard times breed sumptuous cars': The costly stars of the last-ever London Motor Show

It is one of the quirks of motoring that hard times breed sumptuous cars. In the depression years of nearly half a century ago some of the world's finest cars were built.

It is equally true that many of the companies that built them were to merge or sink without trace, but that is another story. Yet here is history repeating itself for, as the pound sinks lower on the international exchange, what takes the headlines and steals the thunder at the last London Motor Show?

The new Lagonda costing £24,750.

While would-be buyers almost climbed over each other to buy the Newport Pagnell masterpiece, there were other exclusive cars getting their share of this surprisingly available cash.

Bristol's new 603 coupé and its sister 412 convertible-saloon, introduced earlier this year, were bringing in enough orders to keep the company happy. An output of about three cars a week is small, but that is how Bristol like it, thus maintaining the quality and exclusivity of the marque.

The order book is very healthy, and the convertible-saloon is an export-only product for some time to come with an American dealer having taken an option on a 100.

The Aston Martin Lagonda in production at the company's factory in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, in November 1976. (Image credit: Alamy)

Across the hall, Panther cars gathered the crowds with the convertible version of their Bugatti-like De Ville, which starts at £30,000 plus options to choice. This splendid combination of a modern Jaguar engine on a massive steel chassis with aluminium coachwork has already been exported, along with its solid- roofed companion.

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Panther do not, however, rely on this top model alone. The J72 roadster is still very much in demand, while it has seater with glass-fibre body Magnum mechanical units. Selling at £4,500 it should find a ready market.

In addition, G* the company does a great deal of prototype engineering for the rest of the motor industry and makes coachwork components for long-established coachbuilders such as Park Ward and Vanden Plas.

To return to the first of the exclusive trio, the Lagonda looks like firmly re-establishing the fortunes of the Aston Martin Lagonda company, which ran into grave financial trouble just two years earlier. The new owners have rebuilt the team of crafts-men, many of whom had left, and are now producing the V8 Aston Martin to a higher standard of workmanship than ever. The advent of the Lagonda, for which salesmen were quoting August, 1978, delivery dates was on the stand, should ensure that the Newport Pagnell works is kept busy for years to come.

The Bristol Type 603 is a car that was launched in 1976 by British manufacturer Bristol Cars to replace the 411. (Image credit: Alamy)

The car itself is a remarkable piece of styling by William Towns, who was responsible for the Aston Martin and also the ingenious Microdot prototype city car shown by BP. The shape of the Lagonda is striking; it is long (17ft 4in) and low (4ft 3.25in) yet provides exceptional comfort for four adults. The power unit is the aluminium V8 engine, built by Aston Martin, which has been used by mission the company since 1969.

Transmission is the Chrysler Torqueflite 3-speed automatic, which has also been used extensively in the past, though a 5-speed manual gearbox may be specified. The other mechanical components are based on previous experience and have been tried on existing cars before being adopted