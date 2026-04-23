Salon Privé: Pictures from London's loudest garden party

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When it comes to Councours, Salon Privé is about as good as it gets on these shores. Last week, the supercar circus rolled into London, where a gallery of glorious examples from Ferrari, BMW, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg and so on. If you can think of it, chances are it was there.
The three day event saw 18,000 visitors descend on the hallowed lawns of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, where guests mixed with Pensioners and collectors and indulged in the great British sunshine. A field of 80 exceptional cars was judged by Keith Bluemel, Tony Willis, Thomas Howarth and Freddie Atkins, and the overall winner (The 2026 Concurs de Vente Prix d’Honneur) was a 1970 Monteverdi 375L shown by Alan Carrington Classic Cars, praised for its ‘rarity, elegance and quality of restoration’.
We’ve picked out the best pictures from the event, so you won’t have to worry in case you missed it.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.