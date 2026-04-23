Salon Privé: Pictures from London's loudest garden party

When it comes to Councours, Salon Privé is about as good as it gets on these shores. Last week, the supercar circus rolled into London, where a gallery of glorious examples from Ferrari, BMW, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg and so on. If you can think of it, chances are it was there.

The three day event saw 18,000 visitors descend on the hallowed lawns of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, where guests mixed with Pensioners and collectors and indulged in the great British sunshine. A field of 80 exceptional cars was judged by Keith Bluemel, Tony Willis, Thomas Howarth and Freddie Atkins, and the overall winner (The 2026 Concurs de Vente Prix d’Honneur) was a 1970 Monteverdi 375L shown by Alan Carrington Classic Cars, praised for its ‘rarity, elegance and quality of restoration’.

We’ve picked out the best pictures from the event, so you won’t have to worry in case you missed it.

Best in show: The 1970 Monteverdi 375L shown by Alan Carrington Classic Cars. Delightfully villainous. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

Pensioners and guests happily mingled on all three days. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

There's probably no such thing as the 'perfect Ferrari collection', but this lineup comes mighty close. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

Four wheels good, four legs....better? (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

David Bagley interviews Steffen Dobke of Analogue Automotive, presumably asking: 'Where's the rest of the car?' (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

How many Maserati MC20s is too many? Not this many, apparently. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

The Emira, Lotus's last ever petrol-powered car, looks glorious in the hyper rare Clark Edition. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

As backsides go, few are better than a Koenigsegg. The example in the middle here is a CCX with the 'Top Gear Wing', installed after The Stig crashed one into a stack of tires back in 2006. Bonus points for the BOO II license plate, a nod to Koenigsegg's iconic 'ghost' logo. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

The Pensioners' Trophy went to this glorious 1949 Jaguar XK 120. The 1949 examples feature hand-hammered aluminium bodies over wood frames, making them highly coveted, with only about 240 examples produced. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

It's always important to dress up. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

Aston Martin's latest effort, the Valhalla. Described by Country Life as 'a brilliantly calibrated hypercar that won't make you deaf or try to kill you'. That's the highest praise we can give. Bonus points for the 'Not a Toy' numberplate. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

Icons from every decade were present, such as this albino Bugatti Veyron, the first-road going production car to produce 1,000bhp. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

The Singer DLS Turbo. These are made when you send a 964 911 to Singer, and they give it a lot of steroids. Fruity. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)

Important to have four seats when you're bringing home this much loot. (Image credit: Salon Privé/Chris Cooper/ShotAway)