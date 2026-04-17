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A gorgeous cottage for sale in the heart of the village where 'Downton Abbey' was filmed

The charming Cotswolds village of Bampton was made famous by the filming of 'Downton Abbey' — and one of its prettiest homes is currently for sale.

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The Old Forge is in the heart of Bampton, Oxfordshire, where Downton Abbey was filmed.
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)