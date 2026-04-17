Home Property Cotswolds Properties A gorgeous cottage for sale in the heart of the village where 'Downton Abbey' was filmed The charming Cotswolds village of Bampton was made famous by the filming of 'Downton Abbey' — and one of its prettiest homes is currently for sale. By Toby Keel published 17 April 2026 in Features The Old Forge is in the heart of Bampton, Oxfordshire, where Downton Abbey was filmed. (Image credit: Strutt & Parker) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter