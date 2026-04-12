Lexus RX500H: Still leading the way after all these years

What’s this?

This would be the Lexus RX500H. Or to give it its full name, the RX500H F Sport Performance. Catchy. But for the purpose of the rest of this article, we’re just going to call it the RX. It costs £80,695.

F Sport Performance? Is it sporty then? Looks quite big?

It is quite big. But it’s not the biggest SUV rolling around out there. It’s a cool 4.9 metres long, and 1.9 metres wide, which means it does pass the Rotherhithe Tunnel Test, although you will have to concentrate when going through the barriers.

As for its sporty aspirations, it is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, as well as some batteries. Total power is about 370bhp, 0-62mph is 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 130mph. So, to answer your question, it is sporty for a big Lexus, but it is not sporty per se.

But neither is it supposed to be, really, because it’s a Lexus. Lexus’ (Lexii?) or supposed to be elegant and comfortable. They are for cutting through Tokyo traffic in dignified luxury while ringing up deals on the Nikei. This is that, but with some extra oomph.

I think my friend’s parents had a Lexus RX, now that I come to think about it

Probably. My friend’s parents had a Lexus RX, and there were plenty rolling in and out of the school gates back in the day. This version is the sixth generation of the RX, a car which first debuted in 1998 and first brought hybrid power to our shores all the way back in 2004. Lexus sells heaps of these cars worldwide, especially in the USA, where it was the highest selling luxury vehicle in 2025. It sells slightly less well here and in Europe, because of your Audis, your BMWs, your Volvos and so on.

I love statistics. I love logging on to the internet to read statistics about car sales

Sorry, just trying to make the point that it’s a popular car.

Fine. Tell me about the popular Lexus.

So the 500H F Sport Performance is, unsurprisingly, the top-of-the-line model. You can also get a 350H and a 450H+, which are less sporty, less expensive and are more economical. Something for everyone.

The idea is to move many people, and their things, in executive level comfort. In this endeavour, the RX succeeds with aplomb. The interior is delightfully luxurious, rich with plush leather, brushed bits and pieces and everything is very nice to the touch. I am also a big fan of how the dashboard and instruments panel have a gentle curve around the driver, which makes you feel like you’re sitting in a spaceship cockpit. The ratio of screen-to-button is a sensible one, with knobs and dials for climate control and buttons for de-icing windscreens.

Space is good, with plenty of room for five good-sized adults, supplemented with a boot space of some 612 litres. This extends to 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded down. It is as luxurious as it is practical.

(Image credit: Lexus)

On the road: Lexus 500H F Sport Performance

Price: £80,695

Power: 370bhp

0-62mph: 6.2 seconds

Efficiency: 35mpg

Top speed: 130mph

(Image credit: Lexus)

What is Tazuna?

I’m glad you asked. Tazuna is Japanese for ‘reins’, and it is the latest interior layout philosophy from Lexus (try saying that five times really fast). What it means in practice is that everything is designed to be easy to control from the driver’s seat, so that the driver can stay focused on the road with hands on the wheel as long as possible. It mostly works very well, apart from the central touchscreen, which you do need to look at to operate.

I’m very happy to hear it. We need more buttons and less screen.

I would agree

How does it drive?

It drives well. As discussed, it’s not sporty in a sports car kind of way, but it can shift itself about at surprising speeds. The four-cylinder turbo makes enough of a noise to raise a few hairs, and the combination of electric power means throttle pickup is pretty linear and instant. If you find yourself somewhere you don’t want to be, you can leave rather quickly.

That being said, I wouldn’t take it on the track. It’s a bit rolly through the corners, and the steering is a bit wafty, to be considered a true sporty SUV. It is not similar to the Porsche Macan or the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

When being driven normally, it is ludicrously comforting and relaxing to drive. This is in essence what Lexus is all about, understated luxury and functionality. Motorway miles are happily deleted, it’s cheap to run when compared to other ‘sporty’ SUVs, and the audio system (in my case, the 17-speaker Mark Levinson addition) is wonderful.

How well does it compare to its European counterparts?

Very well. Looks-wise, it’s a bit more angular than something like an Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 or Mercedes GLC. It will turn heads, not necessarily in an ‘Aston Martin’ kind of way, but it certainly looks different to other things on the road.

In terms of feel, technology and luxury, it is absolutely on par with the Germans and the Swedes if not better. Lexus prides itself on its luxury, and the RX is leading that particular charge nicely.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus)

Is there anything not to like?

Not really. The old RX series used to feature a V6 engine, which would have given the car a little more gravitas in the F Sport Performance stakes, and the door handles being buttons/catches rather than proper doors is perhaps a case of the interior designers keeping busy just for the sake of being busy. Also, having to be wired in for Android Auto (AppleCarPlay is wireless) is mildly inconvenient. But, realistically, the car has no obvious faults.

But you like this car? You would say it’s a good car? You would not laugh or cry if your friends were about to buy one?

Yes it is a good car. Very much one to file under the ‘practical’ rather than ‘entertaining’ bracket, but there is nothing wrong with that. It is a pleasure to drive long and short distances, and surprisingly manageable in the city. I did not take it off-roading, so alas can’t comment on its pure SUV skills. If you fancy standing out from the usual European SUV crowd, then this is a perfect alternative.