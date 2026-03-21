Porsche Cayenne: Pablo Escobar's off-roader is now a genuine all-in-one talent

You join me on a wet, cold, miserable day in the Peak District.

It is a day for wax jackets, wellies and a well-worn County-spec Land Rover, ideally the colour of sludge. I’m crawling through what Uncle Monty referred to in Withnail & I as ‘beastly mud and oomska’. It is not the ideal environment for a fire-engine red Porsche. Or is it?

There once was a time when the countryside would be scandalised if such an outré machine roared through Ashford-in-the-Water. ‘Who does he think he is, Pablo Escobar?’

(Image credit: Porsche)

The introduction of the Cayenne, the German manufacturer’s first SUV (and first four-door, come to that), in 2002 managed to supercharge Porsche sales, but was met with a certain amount of social derision, especially with the oncoming traffic down Britain’s narrow rural lanes. Driving that nouveau riche bauble, they’d mutter, he or she