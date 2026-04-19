‘He approached death as the next part he was going to play’: Gregory Doran on life after the death of his husband
The former artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare company set out on a worldwide search for all of Shakespeare’s first folios after his husband died four years ago. Lotte Brundle pulls up the curtain on his consuming passions.
in Features
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sir Gregory Doran asks if I am feeling better. We were supposed to meet a few days prior, but I was ill, and a break