‘He approached death as the next part he was going to play’: Gregory Doran on life after the death of his husband

The former artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare company set out on a worldwide search for all of Shakespeare’s first folios after his husband died four years ago. Lotte Brundle pulls up the curtain on his consuming passions.

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Gregory Doran
The Sunday Times described Gregory Doran as 'one of the great Shakespearians of his generation'.
(Image credit: Gregory Doran)

Sir Gregory Doran asks if I am feeling better. We were supposed to meet a few days prior, but I was ill, and a break