‘I have no concept of anyone who's like me. Now, that's either because I'm such an egomaniac that I am sort of completely self obsessed, or … because I haven’t watched enough films’: Monty Don’s consuming passions

Monty Don swerves questions with the abundant charisma that made him a ‘Gardener’s World’ darling.

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Monty Don
Monty Don at Chelsea Flower Show last year.
(Image credit: Getty Images)