Sarah Raven: ‘I find nature very inspiring and reassuring, when things are feeling a bit dire in the world and we have world wars’

Sarah Raven, the gardener, writer and cook, is definitely more in touch with the outside world than she is with a screen. Three times during our Zoom call her microphone connects to a different device (she doesn’t know which) leaving her mouthing silently. ‘Sorry about that,’ she says when she re-connects. ‘I’m not good with technology at the best of times.’

Sarah and her eponymous business are titans of the gardening world. Her company, which delivers seeds and plants to order, was begun from a small cutting patch using just six plants from her mother’s garden. This inspired her first book, The Cutting Garden (1996), which she wrote during maternity leave. She has since written many more and has gained notoriety for her appearances on Gardeners’ World. Her podcast, grow, eat, cook, arrange, is much beloved, as is her garden at Perch Hill, where she regularly teaches gardening courses and which is open to the public to visit on set days.

‘It’s not very nice weather, is it?’ she bemoans when we talk. Wrapped up in a large grey cardigan, she is clearly suffering withdrawal symptoms from enjoying her beloved garden in the sunshine over the winter months. Sarah has had a love of the great outdoors from a young age. She was born a twin in 1963 in Marylebone, London, and was the joint youngest of five children. Her father, John Earle Raven, was an amateur botanist who sparked her interest in plants. He was a classics don at King’s College, the University of Cambridge, where Sarah grew up. ‘I used to run on King's College Chapel’s lead roof as a sort of game,’ she recalls. Her gardener mother, Faith Raven, also had green fingers and inherited the Ardtornish Estate in Lochaber, Scotland, famed for its gardens.

Sarah originally trained as a doctor at the University of London, before a career in gardening came calling. (Image credit: Daniel Gould for Country Life/Future Plc.)

Sarah's father, John Earle Raven, inspired her life-long fascination with botany. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

As a child, Sarah went to a school run by Catholic nuns who, she told Desert Island Discs, thought she was ‘naughty’ and eventually asked her to leave, aged 16. ‘It’s unbelievably beautiful … but I found Cambridge slightly prickly… tha