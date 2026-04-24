Clodagh McKenna on living next door to the real Downton Abbey, meeting her husband at Fortnum & Mason’s and forest bathing

The Observer once called 5 Hertford Street ‘London’s most secretive club’. Maybe they were referring to its location, as I had become spectacularly lost on my way to meet Clodagh McKenna, and was more than a touch frazzled when I finally found her. ‘Have a tea. I think that would make you feel good,’ she says, maternally, her blue eyes piercing me from underneath a halo of fluffy blonde hair.

The Irish chef, author and TV presenter is best known for whipping up delicious dishes on ITV’s This Morning, but also has her own lifestyle brand. Clodagh, 50, is married to the Hon Harry Herbert, the founder of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Ltd and the son of the 7th Earl of Carnarvon. She is ridiculously well connected. Jeanne Marine, Bob Geldof’s wife, is a close friend. So too is the designer Jasper Conran, Lady Carol Bamford and the Duke of Richmond — and I am sure more names would’ve been added to the list if I hadn’t been so late for our interview.