‘Dialogue is an extension of feeling. If I don’t remember a line, it’s because I haven’t understood why I was saying it’: Claire Foy’s consuming passions

Claire Foy and I meet on the ground floor of the Soho Hotel in a room seemingly lifted from a Country Life interiors spread. I arrive early and move an elaborate flower display from the centre of a vast coffee table, on either side of which are plush, yet deceptively sturdy sofas that take both of us by surprise as we try to sit down. We joke that it resembles the setup of a Presidential interview.

Claire, who turns 41 next month, arrived bang on time, a pot of Earl Grey (no milk) in tow. She declines the biscuit that accompanies it — butter and lemon — and insists that I take it. She wears a thick woollen jumper by J. W. Anderson, various threads of pink and pastel green woven together into an oversized knit that belies her delicate frame, which she pairs with blue, partially torn, patchwork jeans. Her hair is slicked back into a bob while her makeup is minimal, save for a spot of rouge on her lip.

We are here to discuss her new film, The Magic Faraway Tree, an adaptation of the Enid Blyton series of the same name. Claire stars opposite Andrew Garfield as a family matriarch who moves to the countryside after becoming disillusioned with life. ‘I knew that my role was to serve as a conduit between the original series and the adaptation,’ she explains. ‘My character is not particularly faithful to what’s in the book.’ In Blyton’s series, the mother embodies a traditional role by looking after the children and cooking their meals. The new adaptation transforms her into the breadwinner — and is generous enough to give her a name.

Claire with Andrew Garfield in 'The Magic Faraway Tree'. (Image credit: Entertainment Film Distributors)