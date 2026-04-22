'This event epitomised our vision for me: snow leopards and people living in harmony'
This Earth Day, the World Wildlife Foundation asks its experts to remind us what it's worth fighting for.
in Features
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful