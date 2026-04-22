'This event epitomised our vision for me: snow leopards and people living in harmony'

This Earth Day, the World Wildlife Foundation asks its experts to remind us what it's worth fighting for.

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A wild snow leopard triggers a DSLR camera trap high up in mountains of Ladakh in the Indian Himalayas.
(Image credit: WWF/Sascha Fonseca)