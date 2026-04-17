What does the herring have to do with Shakespeare and the Cold War? More than you might think — the humble Atlantic, Pacific and Baltic herring (Clupea harengus, C. pallasii and C. harengus membras respectively) has made an impressive contribution to literary, social and even political history. Perhaps this isn’t surprising given how many of them there are: somewhere in the region of one trillion fish dwell in the Earth’s waters and their spawning grounds are visible from space.

Certain fish emit noises when hauled up from the water; well into the 20th century, fishermen believed herring were ‘speaking’ a word that sounded similar to ‘cheese’. The high-pitched sound comes from air in the herrings’ swim bladder being released through their anuses (the pulses of 1.7 to 22 kHz, lasting between 0.6 and 7.6 seconds, were named a Fast Repetitive Tick, or FRT, when they were discovered in 2003).