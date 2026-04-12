From coast to coast: Why seaside foraging is in our blood

Foraging is in our DNA and, although it may have become hidden from many of us, it is always ready to emerge if we allow it. ‘When the tide is out, the table is set’ is a saying originating from the First Nations of the Pacific Northwest coast of Alaska and Canada, but it applies equally to most coastal regions where the sea is clean. Of all the habitats in which a forager might look for food, the coast is by far the most rewarding in both diversity of edible species and nutritional density.

Many of the vegetables we have cultivated for consumption still grow freely there: wild cabbage (Brassica oleracea), for example, was domesticated by 2000BC and has since been selectively bred into a host of staples, including broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts. It still grows coastally.

Wild-thyme honey Fill a sterilised preserving jar with wild-thyme flowers, then pour good-quality honey over the top until the flowers are covered. Firmly close the jar, turn it on its head and leave it for four weeks for the flavours to infuse.

Of course, the coast isn’t uniform: it’s a patchwork of ecosystems. The plant communities of maritime woods and hedgerows enjoy the warming effect of the sea, which makes for a longer and frost-free growing season and, occasionally, sandy, free-draining soils, together with an abundance of mineral-rich fresh water running off the land and less predation by insects and herbivores. For these reasons, the earliest, biggest, juiciest and sweetest fruits tend to swell near our coasts — sloes ripen earlier and tend to grow more prolifically, often plump and dark enough to harvest as early as August — as well as some delightful aromatic plants, the stems and leaves of which grow fatter than those of their inland kin.

Correctly identifying alexanders is crucial when foraging. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most versatile of these is alexanders (Smyrnium olusatrum), all of which is edible, with a strong, bitter, aromatic flavour. Leaves, young shoots and thin stems have a more pungent, celery-like taste; used sparingly, they add an interesting flavour to salads, especially tempered with an oily dressing. In Turkey, young shoots and leaves are cooked and eaten with yogurt. They can also be finely shredded and used like an extra aromatic parsley in soups and sauces or to add a twist to pesto or salsa verde. Alexanders seeds are an excellent spice, reminiscent of black cumin; try adding them to bread dough or keep some pre-ground in a pinch pot by the cooker. Be sure not to confuse alexanders with poisonous hemlock, which they resemble: a key difference is that the flowers are yellow, rather than white.

There is nothing within the regular reach of tides that is dependable enough for terrestrial plants to cling to, but above the strand-line — the highest extent of the waves — larger sediments begin to stabilise. On these, thousands of tons of seaweed are deposited each year to rot down and leach a fecund cocktail of nutrients. Even in the driest summers, this fertile strip gets a steady supply of fresh water seeping from the land, making the foreshore prime real estate for well-adapted plants. I still gasp with surprise each spring at sea-kale plants larger than sheep growing from what looks like nothing but windswept pebbles.

Seaside bounty: tasty coastal vegetables and an abundance of edible plants grow at Low Hauxley Beach, Northumberland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out for scurvy grass on the strandline of shingle and rocky shores: it was so named because it was harvested by sailors, then dried or salted down to help stave off the disease on long voyages. It is a member of the brassica family, with a pungent, mustardy flavour. In spring, the flowers have a relatively mild taste and a