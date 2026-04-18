A window on the wild: The best of British wildlife photography

This year’s British Wildlife Photography Awards celebrates the wonder of the natural world. Whether it’s a patchwork leaf-cutter bee hard at work or the springtime spectacle of boxing hares, here’s our pick of the best shots

By
published
Contributions from
in Features
Two hares boxing
It's boxing day for the brown hares of Bintree in Norfolk, captured in Sarah Darnell's 'The Fur Flew'
(Image credit: Sarah Darnell/British Wildlife Photography Awards)

A bee stuffs its face with pollen

Hello petal: A shower of pollen is scattered by a foraging bee illuminated in the glow of the sun in Alison Bell's highly commended 'A Kind of Magic'.

(Image credit: Alison Bell/British Wildlife Photography Awards)