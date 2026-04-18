A window on the wild: The best of British wildlife photography
This year’s British Wildlife Photography Awards celebrates the wonder of the natural world. Whether it’s a patchwork leaf-cutter bee hard at work or the springtime spectacle of boxing hares, here’s our pick of the best shots
published
Contributions from
Lucy Ford
Lucy Ford
in Features
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