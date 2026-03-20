'The ache for English orchards and hedgerows is rooted in a landscape that generations of poets have studied as scripture': Jacqui Ritchie, poet and wife of Guy, on the magic of spring

Spring in England does not announce itself loudly. It arrives by degrees: a softening of the light over ploughed fields, the tentative green haze on hedgerows, the first blackbird stitching song into the morning air. Emerging from winter’s dormancy, we look for signs that endings are not final. We wait for snowdrops, primroses and daffodils before releasing a tightly held breath — and rejoicing, as our monochrome world flushes with colour once more.

Yet, like all ephemeral things, spring’s balm is bitter-sweet. We know that blossom falls almost as soon as it blooms and this fragile urgency draws poets time and again to the delightfully arduous task of bottling its scent. It is during this season of serene alteration that Christina Rossetti’s ‘frost-locked’ gates of redemption and liberation creak open and invite us in. The calendar may reset itself in January, but our inner clocks are slower to comply. The nights are long, the days are dim, our energy yet to return. Hope does not sprout from a marked date, but from the sensory proof that the world is waking up. January may invite intention, but spring is where we find motion and, echoing Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s observation on the turn of the year, this season bids us all to ‘ring out the old, ring in the new’.

(Image credit: Philip Bannister for Country Life/Future Plc.)

Spring is often invoked as a metaphor for personal transformation and with good reason. It holds a subtle paradox: the birth of what is revealed and the death of what is concealed. What has been gestating unseen now enters form and, in doing so, invites us to do the same — to draw on our concealed potential and emerge in bud. Sap rises, seeds split open, light lengthens. Spring gives hope to hearts long winter bound and we feel it in our own quiet loosening.

For centuries, artists have turned to spring as a state of mind, not merely an annual happening to be analysed, and poets have long tried to capture such inner expansion on the page. The unveiling of blossom along a lane, a lamb unsteady on new legs, rain that smells of sweet soil rather than metallic cold — such details resist grand explanation. They ask for attention, for language that listens as much as it describes.

Thomas Nashe, inspired by birdsong, uses onomatopoeia in Spring, the sweet spring to carry the melodic twittering that would have flooded the English countryside half a millennium ago, ‘Cuckoo, jug-jug, pu-we, to-witta-woo!’ In Craving For Spring, D. H. Lawrence longed for the season’s vibrant energy and the ‘conflagration’ of green: ‘I wish it were spring in the world./Let it be spring!’ The renewal of spring rouses the mind as much as it does the earth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge, watching vernal life awaken, pondered his own inertia in Work without Hope, in stark contrast, as ‘the sole unbusy thing’.

To discern a bird by its song or a snowdrop by the hour it opens is the work of a mind that has stopped wandering. Both poetry and springtime reward stillness. Both ask us to slow our stride through the day and notice what is quietly changing. Gerard Manley Hopkins devised the much-debated terms ‘inscape’ and ‘instress’ in his journals to describe how one might commune with Nature. Inscape is the unique inner pattern of a thing, its soul-signature, and to perceive it requires instress, a deep, loving attention that presses inward until the thing’s inner life is felt. ‘Nothing is so beautiful as Spring—/when weeds, in wheels, shoot long and lovely and lush’, he wrote in Spring. Once we begin to observe in this way, even the lowliest plants blaze with meaning.

Rossetti’s Golden Glories reveres the humblest flowers of the countryside. Buttercups become ‘golden cups,’ daisies possess a ‘golden eye’ and the gorse transforms the common land into a ‘golden sea’, signifying that spring-time alchemises the ordinary into something precious. Gillian Allnutt, shortlisted for the T. S. Eliot Prize for the third time in 2025, masterfully marries rural landscapes and spiritual attentiveness in her verse: ‘I stand/as ash by winter bound/as crow stoned/as heron sudden/land/by absence astounded/by presence astounded.’