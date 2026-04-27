Divine tears, fairy footsteps or the sweat of heavens: The delight of dew

Sometimes, when a clear night sky cloaks moist ground, a magic spell is cast. As the sun rises and the dark curtain lifts, a landscape glistening with glassy droplets is revealed. ‘Every thorn-point and every bramble-spear has its trembling ornament: till the wind gets a little brisker, and then all is shaken off, and all the shining jewellery passes away into a common spring morning,’ wrote John Clare in Dewdrops, one of the many works that convey the poet’s fascination with this ephemeral phenomenon.

I share Clare’s enthusiasm. On warm days, I like to get outside early enough that the dew is still damp beneath my feet. Barefoot is best, padding around the garden until my toes begin to tingle; then back inside, the story of my feet’s miniature adventure written in a slippery trail across the kitchen floor.

Dew has mesmerised humankind for millennia. The ancient Greeks attributed the natural spectacle to the dawn goddess Eos, personifying her tears as Ersa, who poured water upon the land. Later, in ancient Rome, Pliny pondered whether dew was ‘the sweat of the heavens, or the saliva that comes from the stars, or the sap that exudes from the air when it is cleansed’. The idea that dew was astral water, trickling down to Earth via the luminous rays of the moon, stuck longest — well into the 17th century, in fact, as evidenced by engravings in the 1677 ‘wordless book’, the Mutus Liber, detailing how this nocturnal distillation might be alchemised to create powerful elixirs and dissolve gold.