The chalky figures festooning our landscape might be a mystery, but they delight us nonetheless

Just below Uffington Castle on an Oxfordshire stretch of the Ridgeway, a 360ft-long white horse gallops across the landscape. Its striking shape defies its age, for the Uffington White Horse has been recently dated using OSL (Optically Stimulated Luminescence) to the late Bronze or Iron Age, making it the oldest chalk hill figure in the country.

In Cerne Abbas, Dorset, the well-endowed naked giant dates from the late Saxon period — the only other human figure in the country is the more modest, Tudor-era Long Man of Wilmington in East Sussex, who surveys the South Downs clutching long poles like a modern-day Nordic walker. They are three of the most celebrated of more than 50 mythical figures and symbols tattooed on to our landscape. Many more have been neglected and some have disappeared altogether, but the ones that survive are synonymous with mystery and folklore.

White horses, long recognised as symbols of power and freedom, make up the vast majority of hill figures or ‘geoglyphs’. Of an estimated total of 16, eight can be found on the chalky downs of Wiltshire, where the undulating landscape provides the perfect canvas. Many were created from the 1780s to the 1860s, when carved white horses became a landscaping craze and landowners competed to ‘out-white-horse’ each other in size and shape.

One such image was the Cherhill White Horse, created by Dr Christopher Alsop, who assembled a group of men to form a 220ft-long figure as he stood in the valley below bellowing instructions through a megaphone. The horse’s eye, slightly more than 4ft across, was originally filled with upturned glass bottles, giving it a distinct twinkle, and the landmark was said to be eagerly anticipated by passengers on the long carriage journey from Bath to London. Today, it is still clearly visible from the A4.