With a fighting spirit and human help, the red squirrel is fighting back
The red squirrel’s plight is well known, but, recently, there have been some encouraging signs of a revival. Vicky Liddell listens out for rustling overhead.
in Features
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.