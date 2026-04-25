With a fighting spirit and human help, the red squirrel is fighting back

The red squirrel’s plight is well known, but, recently, there have been some encouraging signs of a revival. Vicky Liddell listens out for rustling overhead.

Vicky Liddell's avatar
By
published
in Features
Red squirrel jumping through the air
Flying high? There are signs the fortunes of the endearing red squirrel are on the up.
(Image credit: Terry Donnelly)