Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Beauty, meet efficiency: Seven beautiful eco-homes, from Kent to the Isle of Skye

Earth Day is upon us. What better time to look at homes which do their best to save the planet, while also offering charming, beautiful and graceful places to live.

Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features
Property for Sale
This eco-home in Pembrokeshire fits perfectly into the landscape.
(Image credit: Fine & Country)