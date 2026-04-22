Home Property Beauty, meet efficiency: Seven beautiful eco-homes, from Kent to the Isle of Skye Earth Day is upon us. What better time to look at homes which do their best to save the planet, while also offering charming, beautiful and graceful places to live. By Toby Keel published 22 April 2026 in Features This eco-home in Pembrokeshire fits perfectly into the landscape. (Image credit: Fine & Country) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter