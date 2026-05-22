An off-grid private island in a spectacular Scottish archipelago is for sale at just £350,000

Do you ever feel the burning desire to go off-grid? To ditch the screens, mute the news alerts, and abandon that never-ending to-do list?

If so — and your budget doesn’t stretch to the £3m Scottish island that Soho House founder Nick Jones has just put up for sale — then Mullagrach Island could be the retreat for you. And I’ll give you four good reasons why.

First, it is remote. Very remote. Mullagrach is the northernmost island in the Summer Isles archipelago in the far northwest of Scotland. Concerned about rush hour traffic or coach loads of tourists? Not a chance. The only way to reach Mullagrach is by boat from Ullapool or Old Dornie on the mainland (or by helicopter, if that’s your bag). The location tends to keep the Deliveroo riders at bay.

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(Image credit: Savills)

Secondly, it is pretty much untouched. This 88.7-acre island is fantastically rugged. It’s covered in grasses, heathers, ferns, lichen, and wild flowers; you get the drift. And the coastline features rocky beaches, sheltered coves, cliffs and caves — including Am Fang, the deepest cave in the archipelago. Apart from the wildlife, nobody lives on Mullagrach.

Such is the significant of this area, it forms part of Scotland’s first UNESCO geopark, and it sits within the Wester Ross Marine Protected Area.

(Image credit: Savills)

Thirdly, it’s a haven for wildlife. We’re told the waters are rich in marine life: seals, dolphins and sometimes minke whales are spotted here. Further down the food chain, there’s scallops, prawns, lobsters, and crabs as well as mackerel, pollock and sea bass. Great skuas, shags, fulmars, greylag geese and otters also roam.

You see, there’ll be no time for scrolling on Instagram here — you’ll be far too busy scanning the landscape for the kind of wildlife that’s unheard of in the Home Counties.

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(Image credit: Savills)

Finally, it’s short on home comforts. Mullagrach is home to just one bijou cabin tucked discreetly into the landscape, complete with a curved, heather-clad roof and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a stunning view of the nearby islands. It’s kitted-out with a wood burning stove, a kitchen and dining area, and two box beds.

(Image credit: Savills)

Yet while you're off grid, that doesn't mean you're without the essentials: this single-room cabin runs on solar power, and water comes via a rainwater collection system. There's even a composting loo outside. Robinson Crusoe would be proud.

(Image credit: Savills)

There's another selling point, too: it looks like being a bit of a bargain. If you regularly keep tabs on the niche world of Scottish island sales, Mullagrach may ring a bell as it was on the market for £500,000 back in 2024. A seller wasn't found at the time, and so instead it's due to go to auction with Savills on 9th June with a guide price of just £350,000 guide price.

Sure, you could use that money to by a one-bedroom flat in Crouch End, a cottage in Pembrokeshire or a barn in the Yokshire Dales. But how could you turn down the chance to buy a private island?

(Image credit: Savills)

Mhairi Archibald of Savills Auctions thinks so too, saying that they expect significant interest ahead of the sale given Mullagrach’s scale, setting and ready-to-enjoy accommodation.

She adds: ‘The sale of Mullagrach presents a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking something genuinely rare.’

Mhairi's colleage Iona Conn agrees: ‘Private islands offer a unique sense of peace and connection to the landscape, and opportunities to acquire them remain limited. Mullagrach is particularly appealing in combining that sense of seclusion with a setting that is both accessible and ready to enjoy.’

Well said, Iona. We'll see you there on auction day.

Mullagrach is for sale via Savills — see more details.