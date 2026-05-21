An English country home that dreamt it was a château has come up for sale

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It's always a little thrill to come across an English country house built in an entirely different architectural vernacular, and Leesthorpe Hall is a wonderful example of that.

This imposing, Grade II-listed property is a striking, château-style country house set in 16 acres of immaculate park-like grounds overlooking a lake near the pretty village of Leesthorpe, five miles south-east of Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, and 10 miles north-west of Oakham, Rutland.

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(Image credit: Finest)

Built of honey-coloured dressed limestone under a hipped slate and patterned tile roof, the main house and its adjoining stable cottage date from the late 17th century, with late-18th-century alterations and extensions, as detailed in the listing at Historic England, and further additions from 1846.

(Image credit: Finest)

Change didn't stop there. Leesthorpe has been consistently improved by the owners during their 20-year tenure, and as it stands today the hall offers elegant accommodation on three floors.

(Image credit: Finest)

On the ground floor you'll find impressive drawing and dining rooms, a friendly panelled sitting room, a string of other reception rooms — including a library — and a well-designed kitchen/breakfast room.

(Image credit: Finest)

The 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms are split over the first and second floors, with the master bedroom having a separate dressing room.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Finest) (Image credit: Finest)

There's also another bedroom with a side room currently set up as a study, though clearly you could use that however you wish.

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Beneath the house there's a treat for oenophiles: a series of distinctive, brick-vaulted cellars that are ideal for wine storage.

Outbuildings house extensive garaging, stabling, offices and storage, with a hayloft converted to a gym.

(Image credit: Finest)

And for those that need more space, there's a separate coachhouse — being sold by separate negotiation at a guide price of £1.25m — which is a fine home in itself.

(Image credit: Finest)

It's a converted five-bedroom coach house that's an independent dwelling, to the extent that it has its own four-acre paddock and a separate driveway.

Leesthorpe Hall came up for sale in Country Life in 2003 at £2.5 million. (Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Leesthorpe Hall is for sale through Finest — see more details.