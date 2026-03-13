Home Property Overseas Properties A £15 million villa on an island that's an A-lister's playground, with its own private outdoor cinema This sprawling property in Mallorca is almost unbearably chic — just like the island itself. By Toby Keel published 13 March 2026 in Features (Image credit: Engel & Völkers) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Get the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.