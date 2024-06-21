A glorious Scottish island has come up for sale with a price tag of just £500,000

On the off chance you bump into Leo DiCaprio or Richard Branson, it's always good to have something in common to break the ice. So why not make that thing the ownership of a private island?

You asked, and we have listened. You wanted more articles about islands for sale, and we shall provide. At the Country Life Online Property Desk, we take your needs seriously.

To the very north of Scotland, where Glabraiths has this delightful 88 acres of island for sale offers over £500,000. That’s right, you can join the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Branson and, erm, Shakira, by having a private island for half a million quid (ish).

It’s named Mullagrach Island, the most northerly of the Summer Isles, and it’s a boat journey of 35 minutes from Old Dorney Harbour. Purchased by its current owners in 2006, the island is mostly just rough grass and rocks, with lots and lots of seabirds such as great skua, kittiwakes, shag, fulmars and geese.

There are also rocky beaches, sheltered coves, caves and cliffs. All you could ever want from a Scottish island.

The owners bought the island with the intention of conserving and improving the wildlife and vegetation of the island. Part of this involved building a ‘high-quality, low environmental impact cabin’, which was constructed in 2014.

Manufactured in Switzerland, it’s made out of a cross-laminated timber and is positioned and designed to provide shelter from the weather (of which there will be a lot). The curved heather-clad roof means that it blends in seamlessly with the landscape too.

Inside, the hut has a kitchen area, a wood-burning stove and two single beds to the rear. It looks quite cosy, I think you will agree. Solar panels provide power, a rainwater collection system provides water (although it’s advised to bring your own drinking water) and a compost loo is outside.

For sale via separate negotiation is the boat, designed and built by Tim Loftus, of Johnson and Loftus in Ullapool. Built out of renewable local larch and Vendia marine plank, it’s powered by an electric engine.

Mullagrach Island is for sale with Galbraith for offers over £500,000. For more information and pictures, click here