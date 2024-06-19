A seven-bedroom home near Wimbledon that will make all your modernist fantasies come true

Designed by Maxwell Fry, Miramonte is a delightful 1930s building situated in one of London's most enviable locations. It also looks amazing.

If I was to tell you the name of my favourite architect/house-builder, and I will, because it’s my website and I can do what I want, I would say that it’s Frank Lloyd-Wright.

There’s something about his use of light and space that I think elevates his buildings above all others; his ideas of what rooms in a house are important, how we should live, and how things should be laid out and lit are quite remarkable (in my opinion).

Now, there aren’t any Lloyd-Wright designed buildings in the UK, but there are some that are certainly inspired by him and built in a similar style. One such example is this absolute beauty near Richmond Park in London. Named Miramonte, it’s for sale with Strutt & Parker for £6.25 million, and I like it. I like it very much.

For sale for the first time since 2001, the property was designed by Maxwell Fry and built in 1936. It has seven bedrooms in total (six in the main house and one in a detached lodge) and indoor swimming pool, a tennis court and 1.24 acres of gardens. I think it looks amazing and I would very much like to live there.

The interiors sing. Look at the wonderful use of space in the reception rooms and kitchen, flowing from one to the other, while keeping effortless functionality throughout. Observe the office/library, with its sweeping curved wooden bookcase and skylight. The cinema room with its recessed ceiling and wooden speaker cabinets.

So many large windows to sit in front of and enjoy the gardens. Even the indoor swimming pool area (which I usually find a bit over the top in most properties) looks effortlessly stylish.

The location is just as enviable too, situated on the Coombe House Estate, equidistant between Kingston and Wimbledon town centres. The A3 is nearby, providing fast access either to the centre of London or the countryside, and Richmond Park is on the doorstep. Perfection.

Miramonte is for sale with Strutt and Parker for £6.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here