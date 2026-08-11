Fowey good indeed: Six homes for sale on one of Cornwall's most beautiful stretches of water

The sailing regatta at Fowey has been one of Cornwall’s most cherished events for over 200 years. Since its first edition in 1819 it's seen pretty much everything, from elite level racing and Prince Albert turning up — he acted as the event's patron from the 1850s — to the Cutty Sark being hauled along to give the crowds a different kind of joyous boat to behold.

Fowey isn't just worth a visit during the regatta, however. The whole estuary, from Lostwithiel down to the sea, is unspoilt and beautiful, while Fowey itself is a town 'seeming to breathe happiness and irresponsibility', in the words of a Country Life correspondent back in 1937. You could say the very same of it today — and if you fancy making it your home, here are some of the finest places for sale in and around the Fowey Estuary today.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Across the water from Fowey itself, in the village of Polruan, Strutt & Parker are currently marketing The Garden House, which is in a prime location for taking in the week’s events, such as yacht racing, pilot gig races, harbour swims and Red Arrow displays.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The five-bedroom house, which lies on the east bank of the River Fowey and has been in the same family for more than 30 years, stands in an acre of garden with direct access to a beach via private steps.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

Sitting in prime position at the top of the estuary not far from Lostwithiel, this magnificent, Grade II-listed house has 4.5 acres of grounds that include gardens by Martin Lane Fox.

(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

The reception rooms are exquisite, while the house also has a pool, tennis court and an orchard.

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(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

For sale via Lillicrap Chilcott — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In the tiny village of St Veep (population: 308), this gorgeous home is right on a small offshoot of the Fowey itself. You can hop in your boat and be down at the coast in no time — though be warned that it's on the east bank, so driving would take considerably longer.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: May Whetter & Grose)

In the heart of the town of Fowey itself, this four-bedroom townhouse is in the centre of the action, and has glorious views across the water.

(Image credit: May Whetter & Grose)

For sale via May Whetter & Grose — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: May Whetter & Grose)

On the River Lerryn, a tributary of the Fowey, this house couldn't be more squarely on the water, with a living room which feels almost suspended above the waterway itself. Peace, seclusion and fine views complete the package.

(Image credit: May Whetter & Grose)

For sale via May Whetter & Grose — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

At the far southern end of the Fowey Estuary, tucked in to a secluded and sheltered cove, this house sits right on a stretch of sandy beach with the water beyond. It's not big, but what a location.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.