Projecting power: How the Normans used architecture to conquer England

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The White Tower, London, begun by William the Conqueror in the 1070s and completed in about 1102. This prodigy building has given the whole castle its familiar name as the Tower of London. When it was begun, there was no English precedent for a masonry tower on this scale, so the design was probably copied from the lost tower of Dukes of Normandy in Rouen. Castles were a new building type introduced by the Normans.

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The chapter house of St Augustine’s Abbey, Bristol, now the cathedral. The Augustinian monastery here was generously patronised by the future Henry II in the 1150s. This opulent interior illustrates the growing richness of Romanesque architecture in the 12th century.

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Richmond Castle, North Yorkshire, was integrally planned with a new town by Alan Rufus, a kinsman of William the Conqueror. In the foreground are the ruins of Scolland’s Hall, probably built in the 1080s and one of the earliest secular buildings in stone to sur-ive in England. Sockets for a lost timber gallery that ran along the face of the building are clearly visible. In the background is the great tower or keep of the castle, probably dating to about 1160.

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The interior of the keep of Castle Hedingham, Essex, probably begun in 1142 after its builder, Aubrey de Vere, was offered the title of Earl of Oxford. Such castle towers were a statement of status. This richly decorated room, warmed by a large fire and with encircling galleries, was presumably intended for grand ceremonial use. The arch spanning the interior is one of the largest to survive from Norman England.

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The monumental nave of Gloucester Abbey, now the cathedral. The church was completely rebuilt by the first Norman abbot from 1089 and was probably finished in the 1120s. It was common for ambitious building projects to span several decades. The tops of the walls were remodelled when the vault was added in the 1240s.

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The tower of Castor, Cambridgeshire, built in the early 12th century. A monastery was founded on this Roman site in about 664 by Kyneburgha, a daughter of King Penda of Mercia. As rebuilt by the Normans, it served as a parish church. The parapet and spire are later additions.

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The crossing of St Alban’s Abbey, Hertfordshire, now the cathedral. Rebuilt from 1077, it used materials from the neighbouring Roman ruins of Verulamium, outside which, by tradition, St Alban was martyred. The Normans promoted many extant saints’ cults.

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The interior of the Chapel of St John in the Tower of London, one of the earliest Norman interiors to survive substantially intact in England. It exemplifies the monumental austerity of early Norman architecture. With arches and stone vaults, it also illustrates the debt of Norman masons to Roman example (hence the use of the term Romanesque to describe the style of the buildings that they created). The interior was probably enlivened with wall paintings.

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The huge piers of Durham Cathedral, rebuilt from 1093. Their decoration with abstract patterns was widely copied. Composed of standard elements set in regular courses, they are evidence of the Normans’ ability to quarry and fashion stone at scale.

This feature originally appeared in the September 2 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.