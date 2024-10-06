Ten wonderful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

From commutable farmhouses to a Georgian masterpiece of astonishing splendour, here's our pick of the best houses to hit the market via Country Life this week.

What was once the hunting lodge of the Duke of Albemarle is now a nine-bedroom home set in 50 acres of Hampshire.

The buildings and grounds are in fine shape, while the inside — according to the agent — has been ‘prepared for a personal internal design concept’… by which they mean gutted and stripped back to plain flooring and walls.

For sale with Knight Frank.

This Georgian masterpiece, as it stands today, was shaped mostly by Samuel Wyatt in the 18th century — the man who built the Pantheon on Oxford Street.

The rooms are on a truly epic scale, while there are plenty of mod cons: games room, indoor pool and a wine cellar.

For sale with Savills.

If ever a view from the front door could sell a house, it’s at this wonderful 18th century home near Tiverton.

This was once a very grand vicarage; now, it’s a sprawling home with four-bedrooms, a two-bedroom annexe and a coach house.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

An outstanding and substantial glorious country house with a totally unspoilt rural location, six bedrooms, formal gardens and paddock totalling eight acres — yet it’s easily commutable to the City.

For sale with Jackson Stops.

An ideal commuter home near Sevenoaks, beautifully presented inside with five bedrooms and a converted barn.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A substantial Grade II-listed six-bedroom detached residence with an abundance of original features, set in beautifully landscaped mature gardens.

For sale with Robin Jessop.

An effortlessly charming Grade II-listed, 16th century farmhouse with great character and serene gardens. There are 2.5 acres of grounds and more land available should you need it.

For sale with Roderick Thomas.

A beautiful four double bedroom cottage that’s been recently refurbished to a lovely standard, set in landscaped gardens.

For sale with Sandersons.

A beautifully-secluded home set amid wraparound gardens in a village — a village with a railway station — just inland from the coast and near St Austell.

For sale with Stags.

An elegant five-bedroom, double-fronted home with a range of original features that gets better and better the more you look.

For sale with Bentons.