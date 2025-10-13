How good is your Claudia Winkleman trivia? Find out in The Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 13, 2025
What secrets lurk beneath that fringe?
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
An outrageously opulent mansion in London's answer to Beverly Hills, with a gym that 'wouldn't look out of place in a 7* hotel'
'One of the finest houses in St George's Hill' is on the market. Annabel Dixon takes a look at what's on offer.
-
Temperate rainforests are being planted all over Britain — what are they and why do we need them?
Glen Auldyn on the Isle of Man is part of a £38 million restoration scheme to re-establish rainforests all over the world. Lotte Brundle went to see what's going on.
-
Release the beasts! The Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 10, 2025
But where?
-
Which English city has more miles of canal than Venice — and other pressing questions. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 9, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Thursday's quiz.
-
Jilly's Cooper's first book in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 8 2025
Test your general knowledge with today's quiz.
-
Wrap up warm for the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 7 2025
Test your general knowledge with today's quiz.
-
Highlands, islands, bridges and walls: A geography tour of the UK with the Country Life Quiz of the Day
Do you know your rivers? Do you know your walls? Do you know where puffins like to hang out? You will soon...
-
Collective nouns, cheeses, and the 'Butcher Bird'. Start your weekend with the Country Life Quiz of the Day
Featuring lots of cute pictures of animals. Because who doesn't want that on a Friday evening.
-
It's Miller time: Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 2, 2025
Ryder Cup records and Strictly Come Whingeing
-
How do you solve a problem like the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 1 2025?
Test your general knowledge with today's quiz.