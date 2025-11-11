The Labour government of the 1970s saved our country houses. Will a Labour government of the 2020s save our country churches?

Half a century ago, under the leadership of its dynamic new director Roy Strong, the V&A Museum held two exhibitions: ‘The Destruction of the Country House’ (1974) and ‘Change and Decay’ — the future of our churches (1977). Although it is safe to say that almost everything has changed for the better for the country house since then, it is, sadly, equally accurate to observe that not enough has changed for churches, especially small rural ones, too many of which are vulnerable to closure and decline. Yet they are a crucial part of our heritage, with more than 20,000 beautiful and historic listed churches in the UK.

Following the country-house exhibition, there was a well-orchestrated campaign led by the National Trust and the newly formed Historic Houses Association, backed by huge public support. This led to the introduction of tax breaks and grants that, combined with inspiring leadership from owners such as Lord Montagu of Beaulieu, Hampshire, resulted in many country houses being saved. Today, more than 700 historic houses are beautifully restored and presented and are open to the public, enjoyed by an estimated 60 million visitors each year. They form a vibrant, mixed economy that seems likely to continue to succeed. Why not churches as well?

There are, of course, many differences. Although Church of England churches are owned by their parishes, they are inextricably bound to a national institution that has many other preoccupations, funding priorities and ways of working (parochial church councils, the faculty system), which do not always encourage entrepreneurship. The same applies to the smaller denominations with even fewer resources. There are no tax breaks or public support systems for churches and the only grant that remains — the Listed Places of Worship scheme — is due to close next year.

'Surely, we need the same kind of public campaign and leadership that saved the country houses'

According to the 2025 National Churches survey, 38% across all denominations say their church roof is at risk or in urgent need of repair; 31% are drawing on reserves to survive. One in 20 congregations say their church will probably or definitely not be used as a place of worship in five years’ time, with rural ones feeling the least confident. Surely, we need the same kind of public campaign and leadership that saved the country houses.

Above all, the church institutions need to affirm that church buildings, and their value to the whole community — not only their congregations — are at the heart of their mission today. Many local churches already do extraordinary things, from providing meeting rooms to baby yoga, concerts to post offices. There are more food banks in churches than there are branches of McDonald’s. However, these activities aren’t widespread or secure enough, especially to sustain rural churches.

They also need money and, even in times of financial difficulty, the benefits of saving churches should be a case worth making. One might ask why on earth a Labour Government in the 1970s should have rescued the homes of the aristocracy, but it did. As a result, the benefits have long accrued, not only for heritage, but into local economies and wellbeing. Therefore, why not invest to save the most valuable community resources we have, perfectly placed at the heart of communities?

'In another 50 years, we will be mourning what has been lost, instead of celebrating what has been saved'

Churches need income and capital, and bold new solutions are needed to provide both. More community activity will help, but with local-government reorganisation imminent, now is the perfect time to make the case for local precepts, such as exist in many European countries. A tiny slice from taxes would make an extraordinary difference and bring benefits to communities. To provide capital, Lottery money could be focused for a set period, a new Government fund for churches could be started, as well as the seeking of contributions from the national church institutions. If these ideas sound pie in the sky, the same was true for country houses 50 years ago.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is clear is that we can’t carry on as we are. Churches and their historic places in the landscape are important for everyone, yet too few of us realise how much they need our collective support. Now is the time to learn from what worked for the country houses and put our shoulders to the same wheel to avoid the risk that, in another 50 years, we will be mourning what has been lost, instead of celebrating what has been saved.

A former director of the National Trust and the CPRE, Dame Fiona Reynolds is chair of the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England