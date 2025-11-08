William Hanson's 39 steps to being a gentleman
Many have attempted to update the codes of gentlemanly conduct for 2025, but as, William Hanson shows, the timeless rules are still the best ones
A gentleman…
1) Writes prompt and pithy thank-you letters
2) Never runs for things in public
3) Learns and uses waiters’ names
4) Is a good kisser
5) Enjoys gin in a tumbler, not a balloon
6) Listens more than he speaks
7) Doesn’t modify restaurant orders
8) Believes Roger Moore was the best 007
9) Doesn’t honestly care where someone went to school
10) Takes the nearest canapé on the tray
11) Can poach and scramble eggs without fuss
12) Speaks to an assistant the same way he would a Duke
13) Would never change the seating plan
14) Is comfortable using moisturiser, but never hair gel
15) Knows how to iron a shirt
16) Is always the first person to say hello
17) Doesn’t wear tank tops to the gym
18) Never opens a message without replying to it
19) Thinks Sabrina Carpenter is related to Karen and Richard
20) Is comfortable speaking in public
21) Calls it racing, not horse-racing
22) Would never go to watch a football match dressed in the team shirt
23) Knows when to call it a night
24) Never eats on the go
25) Enjoys any sport he may play, but doesn’t bang on about it
26) Walks on the right-hand side of a country lane
27) Knows that ‘Babe’ is a pig and not a term of endearment
28) Has spare wellies for guests
29) Is happy to carry a handbag for a lady
30) Knows how to pronounce ‘Moët’
31) Agrees that only babies drink from bottles
32) Has a dog who knows their place isn’t on the bed…
33) …and doesn’t include said dog when signing Christmas cards
34) Is pathologically punctual
35) Doesn’t drive a Tesla
36) Prefers Emma Woodhouse to Elizabeth Bennet, but is secretly in love with Rupert Campbell-Black
37) Isn’t snobby about which airline he flies with
38) Only stops at motorway service stations to use the loo
39) Doesn’t take anything too seriously
William Hanson is a British etiquette coach, a twice Sunday Times bestselling author, and host of podcasts Help I Sexted My Boss and The Luxury Podcast.
