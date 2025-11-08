William Hanson's 39 steps to being a gentleman

A gentleman…

1) Writes prompt and pithy thank-you letters

2) Never runs for things in public

3) Learns and uses waiters’ names

4) Is a good kisser

5) Enjoys gin in a tumbler, not a balloon

6) Listens more than he speaks

7) Doesn’t modify restaurant orders

8) Believes Roger Moore was the best 007

9) Doesn’t honestly care where someone went to school

10) Takes the nearest canapé on the tray

11) Can poach and scramble eggs without fuss

12) Speaks to an assistant the same way he would a Duke

13) Would never change the seating plan

14) Is comfortable using moisturiser, but never hair gel

15) Knows how to iron a shirt

16) Is always the first person to say hello

17) Doesn’t wear tank tops to the gym

18) Never opens a message without replying to it

19) Thinks Sabrina Carpenter is related to Karen and Richard

20) Is comfortable speaking in public

21) Calls it racing, not horse-racing

22) Would never go to watch a football match dressed in the team shirt

23) Knows when to call it a night

24) Never eats on the go

25) Enjoys any sport he may play, but doesn’t bang on about it

26) Walks on the right-hand side of a country lane

27) Knows that ‘Babe’ is a pig and not a term of endearment

28) Has spare wellies for guests

29) Is happy to carry a handbag for a lady

30) Knows how to pronounce ‘Moët’

31) Agrees that only babies drink from bottles

32) Has a dog who knows their place isn’t on the bed…

33) …and doesn’t include said dog when signing Christmas cards

34) Is pathologically punctual

35) Doesn’t drive a Tesla

36) Prefers Emma Woodhouse to Elizabeth Bennet, but is secretly in love with Rupert Campbell-Black

37) Isn’t snobby about which airline he flies with

38) Only stops at motorway service stations to use the loo

39) Doesn’t take anything too seriously