Bog standard? We beg to differ. These fascinating wetlands have a fearsome history

Even angels may fear to tread across bogs. Humans certainly do. You know when you have reached a bog: the sinking feeling as your booted feet disappear into the dark mire, the view before you possessing nothing above shin-height except apocalyptic aloneness, endless coarse-heathery hummocks and pools that are the upcast unseeing eyes of Earth.

In bogs, whimbrels delve carefree and adders brazenly sport the forked lightning down their backs cast from the spells of witches. Most north European nations have reposed their national psychic fears onto woodland (Little Red Riding Hood being the case in point), but, for the British, the peat bog of lowland heath or highland moor became the repository of dread.

Beowulf, the Anglo-Saxon epic composed between the 8th and 10th centuries, was an early cultural iteration of the national psyche of bog-fear: the carousers in King Hrothgar’s mead hall are attacked and devoured by a monster, angered by their merry making: ‘Grendel this monster grim was called,/march-riever mighty in moorland living.’ This creature is exactly the sort you would find dwelling beneath a tarry mere of bog-land.

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In the acidic peat of the bog, all manner of folk fears became deposited; over the Pennines, the ghosts of a lost Roman legion march eternally and everywhere in the mist-writhed boggy places at night, the will-o’-the-wisp awaits, an apparition of blue light that lures, devil-spritely, the travellers of bog-land to their death.

The bog will take more than your knees — its pools will swallow down your body and that of your horse, too. Hark the warning issued to Sir Henry Baskerville on his arrival from Canada to take up his West Country inheritance in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles: ‘As you value your life or your reason keep away from the moor.’ Dartmoor, that is, with its bogs.

Flow Country in Sutherland, where very little moves at all. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A bog may be scientifically explained. A bog is acid peat fed wholly from the sky and forms in wet places, with which Atlantic-faced Britain abounds (fen, in chemical contrast, is alkaline peatland, watered from underground). There are two principal types of bog in Britain, this reducibility to numeration suitable, as bogs are simple mechanisms.

Our bog cover is threefold. First, the blanket bog of high-rainfall, high areas is our most common bog. Then we have the raised bog, a dome of peat in a low basin. A variant of the blanket bog is the quaking bog, where a mat of moss, perhaps a yard thick, floats on the surface of the bog. Cors y Llyn near Builth Wells in Powys will serve as the paradigmatic quaking bog, should you be tempted to visit.

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The crucial ingredients of bog are binary, too: moss and rain, which together make peat. You know peat. It’s the stuff from the garden centre you formerly, before recent environmental legislation, thrust your hands into lovingly to pot-up plants, which was as sensually rich on skin and nose as Romeo y Julieta cigars.

Of course, like so much in Nature, the peat-making process is a deceptive miracle, if at sub-snail pace. Peat forms, on average, at 0.039in per annum. Rainwater gathers in a pool, where few plants like the acidic conditions, but the sphagnum-sort mosses thrive and, as they die, they fall into the bog-pool, to become compressed as peat.

You can play the bog-numbers game endlessly. The British have deplored bogs as brown, featureless wasteland, if not an actual waste of space. Hence the pejorative ‘bog-standard’ and ‘bogged down’. Peat has been cut unceremoniously as fuel and compost, the bogs drained victoriously for farming. This fitted the Anglo-Saxon mind, agriculturalist and suspicious of the mirey places where not only Grendel lived, but so did the recidivist remnants of the Celts and Britons, with their guard corps of midges and mosquitoes.

The hosts of raiding Vikings did little to promote the cause of the bog, as they were said to brew the habitat’s aromatic shrub bog myrtle for a pre-battle potion on which they went ‘berserk’ in battle against the Angles and the Saxons. None of it, the cutting and the draining, was intrinsically evil-intended, but it was always one vision of Britain, ordered and attended, against another that was wild and free.

A woman competes in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships at the Waen Ryth peat bog in Wales. (Image credit: Alamy)

Although Britain’s bogs have reduced and degraded, their story is not requiem, but resistance. Even in This Year of Our Lord 2026, 9% of Britain’s land surface is bog, with peat the single biggest store of our carbon, locking down the equivalent of 20 years of all the nation’s CO2 emissions. Another number: 70% of our drinking water comes from upland areas dominated by the spongy, boggy peatlands.

Bogs, however, quench more than human physical thirst. They are still avoided by the pars maior and, if you want to escape from the madding metropolitan crowd, the bog is the go-to, a place where you can drink solitude. Come to know the bog’s secrets, too, for they hold rare magic. Under their mottled flatness, they entice water with mystic mechanics; under each bog is a watery mass, a suspended subterranean lake. Regard again, the surface of the bog: it is a haunting thing of minimalist metaphysical beauty, silent and serene, except for birds crying.

Boglands have few animals, but birds proliferate, for wetness is avian fastness. It is a place where curlews (Numenius) probe mire with their decurved bills and golden plover (Pluvialis apricaria) tumble down the big sky that is suspended above the bog and which is its rightful partner.

Insects, too, are in adoration of bogland; the large marsh grasshopper (Stethophyma grossum) — Britain’s largest grasshopper, with the female of the species reaching 1½in— is a habitué. The rare fen raft spider (Dolomedes plantarius), lurks there too, dangling its hairy legs in the water to detect vibrations from potential prey, then rushing out over the surface to seize the victim, walking on water to kill. For variation, the raft spider can hunt underwater in a form of arachnid scuba-diving, by trapping air bubbles to its body.

Old Ralph's Cross rises from the Westerdale Moor in North Yorkshire. Said to mark the spot of an unlucky travellers demise — perhaps a victim of the bog? (Image credit: Alamy)

Bogs belie their apparent boring blankness with dramas small, yet potent. Members of the dragonfly clan patrol the mirror-still pools scattered through the hummocks and use them as kill-zones. They are also places of preservation; the Old Time people called dragonflies ‘flying jewels’ and they would have pointed to the Highland’s azure hawker (Aeshna caerulea) as evidence, as it is lapis lazuli given gauzy wings. The flora of bogland, however, is its true private and preserved esotericism.

Sphagnum moss, miraculously able to hold more than 20 times its own weight in water, lives, dies and pickles itself in acid. The plants of the bog have names seemingly conserved from misty antiquity. Bog asphodel, golden-headed, is a lily once gathered by Lancashire maidens as hair-dye. In and near water, bladderwort, butterwort and bogbean grow. The first two eat insects trapped on greasy leaves.

A bog has reason to take you soakingly by the ankles, as you must then gaze down into its fantastic Lilliputian sparkling and strange plants. In among the many mosses lurks the tentacled sundew, with leaf-borne drops of mucilage (‘dew’) shining like elven diamonds, all the better to entice the bog’s midges and flies. The plant then slowly curls shut on the unlucky insects, fly-trap original, and consumes them carnivorously. There is nothing bog-standard about a bog.