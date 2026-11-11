The Princess of Wales: 'I was told that my recovery would not be linear. There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature'

The Princess of Wales has long championed the importance of our relationship with the natural world and the role it plays in shaping our health, wellbeing and sense of self.

From childhood adventures in the countryside to more recent reflections on the restorative role nature played during her recovery from illness, she has spoken often of the comfort, perspective and connection that can be found in the natural world.

Nature has also been a recurring thread in much of her public work. Through her longstanding interest in early childhood development and emotional wellbeing, The Princess has highlighted the importance of giving children opportunities to spend time outdoors, explore freely and build a sense of belonging in the world around them.

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These are themes that she explored through her visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy, where nature, creativity and relationships are woven into children’s everyday experience of learning and discovery.

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Her ‘Mother Nature’ film series further examined these ideas, combining personal reflections with a wider message about the power of the natural world to nurture, restore and inspire. Across the series, The Princess reflected on the way nature can help us reconnect with ourselves, with one another and with something larger than ourselves.

Few writers have explored the relationship between people, place and landscape more thoughtfully than Robert Macfarlane. Through bestselling books, including The Old Ways, Landmarks and Underland, he has examined the ways people are shaped by the places they inhabit and the landscapes they love.

His work touches on many of the themes that have also featured prominently in The Princess’s own reflections on the natural world, including memory, belonging, wellbeing and our connection to the world around us.

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For this special feature, Country Life invited Robert Macfarlane to ask The Princess of Wales about the power of nature, the lessons it offers and the role it has played throughout her life. Through her answers, she reflects on the profound influence the natural world has had on her life, from childhood memories in the countryside to the perspective and solace it continues to provide today.

Robert Macfarlane ‘I thought we would start at the beginning. Looking back, where did your love of nature begin?’

The Princess of Wales ‘I remember from a very early age spending a lot of time in nature, playing in streams, walking in the countryside, blackberry picking or simply time alone in my own world, enjoying the simplicity of ordinary things, such as digging under the laurel bush for what I thought was treasure. There was always a sense of freedom I felt in nature, something about being outdoors that is hard to find elsewhere.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘Exactly, as a child you don’t need big scale. You just need a patch of ground and a laurel becomes a wild wood. Children are made for wonder...’

The Princess of Wales ‘When we are little, we seem to notice things more. Like the changing light through the trees, the sound of water, the joy of crunching leaves or finding a feather. These moments can seem ordinary, but, often, they’re the things we remember most. Sadly, this is something I think we lose touch with as adults.

‘We are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life. It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think.’

(Image credit: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace)

'What worries me is the growing anxiety among children and young people. It’s a generation that’s more online and connected to tech than ever before'

Robert Macfarlane ‘You have spoken before about nature being a teacher. Your ‘Mother Nature’ series explores this and it is clear that you were talking about something much bigger than spending time outdoors. What do you think nature teaches us?’

The Princess of Wales ‘Oh, that’s a massive question, I think it teaches us so much! You are quite right though, the ‘Mother Nature’ series explores belonging, connection, healing and hope through the seasons.

‘The films are a personal reflection, but also an invitation to pause and consider what nature might offer all of us, particularly in a world that can often feel increasingly busy and disconnected.

‘I think, above all, nature teaches us perspective. It reflects so much of the human experience. It encourages us to let go, especially of the things we cannot control, to slow down, to be present and to remember that we are part of something much bigger than ourselves.

‘In difficult moments especially, nature can help us reconnect with ourselves and with the things that matter most. It reminds us that we’re part of something larger than our immediate worries and challenges.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘That we are not just connected, but interconnected to the natural world. That we are all part of this web of life.’

The Princess of Wales ‘Exactly.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘Why is nature so important for children and young people?’

The Princess of Wales ‘Children have a very innate relationship with nature. When they are in an outdoor environment, they can explore their thoughts and feelings in a subconscious way. What worries me is the growing anxiety among children and young people. It’s a generation that’s more online and connected to tech than ever before. In this increasingly digital world, I believe it is more important than ever that children grow up with a strong sense of belonging, connection and emotional security. Nature is a natural environment where those skills can be built.

‘Nature also encourages curiosity, imagination and creativity. Whether it’s collecting leaves, building something from sticks, climbing a tree or simply observing the world around them, children are constantly learning and discovering, about themselves, other people and the world around them. It is essential for our wellbeing.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘It grows that relationship with the larger living world from the beginning, too, which is vital. We rarely love what we cannot see, or cannot name, or haven’t had contact with. That takes me naturally into your work on the early years of children’s lives. You have often spoken about the extraordinary importance of the first five years of life, what does nature contribute to those foundations?’

The Princess of Wales ‘Your point about relationships is important. So much of early childhood is about building nurturing environments that allow strong relationships to grow. A child’s relationship with themselves, with their parents or carer, with other children, with the world around them. The natural world gives children an extraordinary environment in which to develop those relationships.

‘My visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy was particularly meaningful because it brought together so many of the ideas that have shaped my work through the Centre for Early Childhood: the importance of relationships, environment, experiences and really listening to children. Nature wasn’t another lesson, it offered an integral space that encouraged questions, that stimulated imagination, curiosity and collaboration. It was a natural part of a child’s everyday experience of exploring and being in the world, helping to build confidence, resilience, empathy and a sense of belonging.’

'If you look at the natural world, it is hardly ever stagnant; if it is, it’s rarely healthy'

Robert Macfarlane ‘I don’t know if it is connected, but, if you are happy to talk about it, how did nature play a role in your recovery from illness?’

The Princess of Wales ‘It is definitely connected, it is about listening and paying attention. What I feel really passionate about, having had first-hand experience, is approaching illness and recovery through a whole-person approach. Yes, serious illness creates a lot of physical challenges, but there is also a deeper part to all of us.

‘Nature has allowed me to find a deeper connection to my mind, body and spirit. I think that’s because nature offers something unique. It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be. It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.

‘You speak beautifully about our rivers and the idea of flow and movement. If you look at the natural world, it is hardly ever stagnant; if it is, it’s rarely healthy. This has really helped me, thinking about how flow and movement can shift something inside you, whether in your body or your mind or your thoughts.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘I agree, absolutely. There is a sense of participating in the world’s processes, nature’s rhythms, being out in weather and seeing the seasons change...’

The Princess of Wales ‘I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘There’s a big change moving through healthcare, a recognition that nature is an extraordinary therapeutic, recuperative force and questions of how to bring that into recovery settings...’

The Princess of Wales ‘What is interesting is to see the science now back up what we instinctively know and feel. Humans have always turned to nature. Whether it is the beach for healing and recovery, the countryside for peace and perspective or the mountains to find solitude, people have long sought comfort in the natural world. It is such a restorative environment and incorporating nature into someone’s recovery pathway is vital.

‘Having a sense of connection, trusted people around you and places where you feel at peace can be incredibly important during difficult times.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘Where do you find hope? I sometimes say despair is a luxury. We can’t afford to despair.’

The Princess of Wales ‘I find hope in the lessons nature teaches: that, despite the challenges life may throw at us, we are not alone and that we’re interconnected with something bigger than ourselves. Nature reminds us that change is inevitable. We might not be able to have certainty or control every outcome, but we can do the small things, and those small things add up and do make a difference, if we nurture what is around us and have faith.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘What gives me hope is watching communities form around our rivers, which are under such pressure, to help their life return. People volunteer, whether it’s dragging a bike or a car tyre out of the water on a Saturday or pulling a Himalayan balsam from the bank or mapping sewage outflows. It’s done from love. It’s what the philosopher Arne Næss calls a beautiful act, done not out of duty, but out of love.’

The Princess of Wales ‘I couldn’t agree more. It is the sense of hope we find in the darkest of times. We need to find the things that we can do alongside others, ways to connect and give back. Mind Over Mountains is another one of those wonderful organisations, with volunteers giving back, building a sense of community, together creating change. Nature in this way can bring communities together, strengthen relationships and help foster a deeper sense of belonging for us all.

‘In that sense, healing and recovery is not simply about our individual experience, it is also a collective experience.’

Robert Macfarlane ‘Perhaps the lesson is not simply that nature can heal us, but that it can teach us how to live.’

The Princess of Wales ‘I think that’s exactly it. It is actually very simple. It’s spending quality time with each other, taking time to pay attention to the world around us, noticing ourselves and reconnecting to the things that matter to us. The things we have instinctively known since we were a child.

'That’s why nature has felt so important to me — it is a quiet teacher. Sometimes, when life is very loud, a quiet teacher is exactly what we need.’