'It took three days to shoot and the team went through about 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola': The five best, death-defying British stunts
Rosie Paterson breaks down the five best stunts in British films.
The fire scene in 'The Thing from Another World' (1951)
During the film’s climax, Scottish stuntman Tom Steele, doubling for James Arness, was doused in kerosene and set ablaze. In order to walk away unscathed from what is widely regarded to be the world’s first full-immolation fire stunt ever captured on film, Steele wore a protective asbestos suit and fibreglass oxygen helmet.
The rooftop jump in 'The Italian Job' (1969)
David Salamone, Barry Cox and Richard Essame got behind the wheels of their Austin Mini Coopers and executed a thrilling (or terrifying, depending on how you look at it) 60 foot leap across two buildings at the Fiat Lingotto Factory in Turin, travelling at about 68mph and suspended 70 foot in the air. It was brilliantly orchestrated by French stunt maestro Rémy Julienne.
The rooftop helicopter rescue in 'Superman' (1978)
This major American-backed production was shot largely in Britain. Legendary performer Vic Armstrong stepped in for Christopher Reeve during the film’s famous helicopter rescue scene, where Superman catches Lois Lane and saves a falling helicopter. Upon hearing ‘Cut!’, Reeve apparently walked up to Armstrong and said: ‘Hey Vic, I’m really glad I didn’t do that buddy. Thank you.’
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In Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, four-time World Enduro Champion Paul Edmondson took on the improbable task of vaulting a customised Triumph bike up a staircase and into an ancient Italian square. During the scene, which took three days to shoot, the stunt team went through about 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola, which Edmondson sprayed onto the ancient cobblestones to help the bike’s tyres grip.
The parkour chase in 'Casino Royale' (2006)
In an earlier film, Craig silenced his critics in the opening scenes of Casino Royale by engaging in a death-defying parkour foot chase — with a little help from stunt double Ben Cooke. The gadget-free sequence culminated in a leap from a construction-site crane arm.
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This feature originally appeared in the November 4, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.
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Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.