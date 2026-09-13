Lights, camera, countryside: The best rural cinemas

The National Anthem strikes up as the credits roll. Earlier, the caped commissionaire had greeted the audience as they arrived, with the usherette in a 1950s outfit; the Tiny Wurlitzer pipe organ rose majestically through a trap door at the front of the stage during the interval; and tea was served in dainty cups. This is the 70-seat Electric Picture Palace in the Suffolk seaside town of Southwold.

‘I’m not making this up,’ clarifies broadcaster Emma Freud as she relays these details of her local cinema, where, a few years ago, she was invited to take the role of organist during the interval of Calendar Girls, in which a group of women create a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

‘I decided to lean into the plot by playing the organ topless. Luckily, the organist’s stool is positioned with its back to the audience. Hilarious, I thought.’

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'It’s still my favourite cinema in Britain, but I’m never doing that [playing the organ topless] again’

After climbing commando-style through the passage that runs from the front bar, under the auditorium, to the tiny waiting area beneath the stage, Freud stripped to the waist, hauled herself into the organist’s chair, pressed the ‘UP’ button at the appropriate moment and rose into view playing I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside entirely topless.

‘I had optimistically assumed that, after an hour of Helen Mirren and Julie Walters warming up the audience, I might get a small round of applause for the topical derring-do,’ she recalls. ‘I was greeted with utter silence. For 10 long minutes, I played perky seaside ditties as the Southwold residents ate their wine gums and drank their sherry, until blessed relief came as the lights dimmed and I descended back down below, waving to the horrified crowd. It’s still my favourite cinema in Britain, but I’m never doing that again.’

Southwold might take the Oscar for eccentricity, but hidden down cobbled alleyways, on windswept peninsulas and behind unlikely looking shop fronts are more of Britain’s best independent cinemas, those that have weathered the storm of streaming and multiplexes, each plaza and palladium a red-velvet jewel for film buffs in the sticks.

These are the kind of places where you’re likely to get change from a tenner for tickets, ice cream is local, the bar is full and, as the lights come up, it can feel a little like a community drinks party.

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Electric Palace, Bridport, Dorset

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

‘It was a romantic purchase,’ says Alasdair Warren of his decision to buy the Grade II- listed Art Deco cinema in west Dorset more than a decade ago. ‘I watched my first film there with my dad, The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977, and that was the start of my love affair with the building.

'Growing up here in the 1970s, there wasn’t a lot for young people to do, so the cinema was an important piece of social infrastructure.’

You could easily walk past the entrance on South Street without a second glance, but inside is a wonderworld: hanging lamps, moulded swags and Art Deco-style murals painted by local brewery sign writer George Biles in 1936. ‘When you walk into the auditorium, there’s a total “wow” moment, it really is spectacular,’ adds Warren, who put the cinema on the market as he turned 60 this year.

The theatre has been in almost consistent operation since 1926, when a local brewing family, J. C. & R. H. Palmer, opened what was then known as The New Electric Palace, which generated its own power in the engine room, pulling a crowd of more than 500.

Today, the likes of Julian Fellowes, Stephen Frears and Mike Leigh are among its patrons and the red carpet has been rolled out for the premiers of Tamara Drewe and Far from the Madding Crowd, where Dorset is put up in lights.

The Birks Cinema, Aberfeldy, Perthshire

Head 60 miles north-west of Dundee and you’ll reach Aberfeldy, where, in the town square, stands The Birks Cinema: a haven in the Highlands with 104 seats, tubs of Scottish Mackie’s ice cream and pints of Argyllshire Fyne Ale at the bar.

Curtains are made from Glenlyon tweed, volunteers’ badges are by Aberfeldy craft company The Workshop and, for the morning screenings, there’s Glen Lyon Coffee to hand. A record of a British Army recruitment film being played at the Town Hall dates back to 1914 (5s was on offer for anyone bringing along a potential recruit), but it wasn’t until 1939 that the Birks Cinema opened, with Sixty Glorious Years —the first film shown on the town’s new silver screen.

Now, there are the usual blockbusters and live performances, as well as the Birks Wilderness Festival. ‘Where we are, you can fish, Munro bag, shoot, mountain bike and kayak — the festival is a way of reflecting our outdoor community,’ enthuses chair of the cinema’s trustees Shonaig Macpherson, who began work here as a volunteer usher.

‘When we moved from outside Edinburgh, I insisted to my husband that there were two things I needed: a cultural asset and being no more than an hour’s drive from the sleeper to London,’ she explains. Aberfeldy fitted the bill with its cinema — a beacon of community and culture in this corner of the Highlands — and an injection of Hollywood glamour thanks to its Aberfeldy- born patron, Alan Cumming.

The Parade Cinema, Marlborough, Wiltshire

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

‘When I was young, cycling to the Odeon in Woking to watch a double-feature film was a big part of teenage life. Of course, when you had a girlfriend, the flicks were an excuse to hold her hand,’ reminisces Robert Hiscox, chair of the single-screen Parade Cinema in Marlborough, where he’s lived for the past 40 years. ‘There’s an intense pleasure sitting waiting for a film to start, a feeling of anticipation.’

Until The Parade opened in 2021, in a Grade II-listed former non-conformist chapel (the then Duchess of Cornwall cut the ribbon), the market town had been without a cinema for almost 50 years. ‘It gives the town a heartbeat,’ notes Hiscox, who enjoys the reaction of younger cinema-goers to vintage showings (‘They come out astonished after watching an epic such as The Third Man’).

‘It felt like great fortune to be able to build a proper cinema here, so that films can be seen as they were meant to be — in the dark and without distractions.’

Aldeburgh Cinema, Aldeburgh, Suffolk

‘We always know half the people in the audience,’ observes author and journalist Craig Brown of his local cinema, a theatre that film critic Peter Bradshaw once wrote ‘was like going to what looked like a creaky museum and finding inside, not fragments of Saxon spears under dusty glass, but a film’.

Brown was first entranced by the cinema, housed in a half-timber, 18th-century building, when he was living on the other side of Suffolk. ‘My wife and I stayed to see the wonderful 14-hour German film Heimat. It remains one of my favourite films, perhaps the favourite. We spent longer watching the film than experiencing life outside, so it was properly immersive,’ reflects the man who went on to become artistic director of the Aldeburgh Documentary Festival, now in its 32nd year.

Opened in 1919 by local draper Walter Hill, the cinema was at first in competition with the Jubilee Hall, which had been showing ‘pictures’ from 1917, with silent films and magic lantern shows popular with soldiers on leave. When the weather was too rough for rowing races on the sea on August 19, 1919, the local press reported: ‘Both the Jubilee Hall and the new Picture House recently opened by Mr W. Hill did excellent business in the evening.’

Mick McAloon is now the film programmer at the cinema, balancing offbeat films with blockbusters. ‘With the mainstream films, we try to pick the best,’ he explains. ‘If we think that something is on hundreds of screens across the UK, we ask whether we need to be playing it here as well.’

McAloon’s earliest childhood memories of the cinema are of watching Where Eagles Dare, where ‘the sound was particularly booming’, he remembers. ‘Some might say: “Oh, shall we just stay in tonight?” But some films are made for the big screen. It’s about the collective experience. There’s nothing like all laughing in unison or being moved together. I don’t think that experience will ever go.’

Corfe Castle, Dorset

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

For 30 years, there’s been a film festival on the Isle of Purbeck, with the 11th- century Corfe Castle as its showstopping venue for the big screen under the stars. Other spots include the old-school Knoll House Hotel (with views that stretch to the Isle of Wight) and a film among the vines at Langham Wine Estate.

The Taybank, Perthshire

Sink into a deck chair on the banks of the River Tay for The Taybank Hotel’s open-air cinema, with its 13ft LED cinema screen, audio via Bluetooth headphones and a shack serving popcorn and scoops of Luvians Ice Cream.

Campbeltown Picture House, Argyll & Bute

Constructed in 1913, this cinema was one of the first purpose-built examples in Scotland. Known locally as The Wee Pictures, the Art Nouveau spectacle was designed by architect and Glasgow School of Art graduate Albert Gardner. In 1935, Gardner refurbished it to afford the ambiance of a Mediterranean courtyard by projecting a blue sky — complete with moving white clouds — onto the auditorium ceiling and flanking the screen with two plasterwork buildings.

The Magic Lantern, Gwynedd

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

A 1901 silent news reel of the Boer War was the first recorded film to be shown in the Assembly Rooms in Tywyn on the edge of Snowdonia National Park. Ticket sales were buoyed by an influx of military personnel during the Second World War to this part of Wales, but, even if fortunes have wavered over the past century, it’s kept on going, showing everything from Hollywood blockbusters to Welsh language films.

The Kinema In The Woods, Lincolnshire

Once a cricket pavilion in the village of Woodhall Spa, it opened its doors as a cinema in 1922 (using rear projection, still in use today) and is now a step-back-in-time delight: there’s a cabinet of filmic curiosities in the foyer, an old commissionaire’s uniform on display, walls lined with vintage posters and an interval accompanied by a live organ on Saturday nights.

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Inside the spellbinding walls of Alnwick Castle (the set of Hogwarts in the early ‘Harry Potter’ films), you’ll find the Adventure Cinema, with outdoor film screenings throughout the summer in the Outer Bailey. Its other venues are equally A list: think Althorp, Belton and Burghley.