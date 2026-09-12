A six-bedroom mansion with tower, lake and 22 acres on a beautiful Scottish peninsula at just £635,000

I love my neighbours. Both sides — they’re great. We’re very lucky. Most people are lucky: 90% of us get on fine (or better than fine) with our neighbours, according to a survey by Go.Gompare earlier this year.

Not everybody is quite so lucky. Some people end up dealing with loud music, passive-aggressive parking, or even 14-year legal battles involving fences and ornamental squirrels that run up hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal costs.

If you’re unfortunate enough to find yourself in a position where your neighbours are irking you, instead of enriching the legal profession and clogging up the courts, it might be better to find a place where your only neighbour is Mother Nature. And if that sounds good, then wow — do we ever have the place for you: Ardmore House, in Dunbartonshire, which is for sale through Strutt & Parker at offers over £635,000.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Those looking at that price tag from well-heeled suburbs where the cost of living is high — not least nearby Glasgow, where it would stretch only as far as a nice split-level flat — will be quietly staggered by what you can get for your money. Ardmore House sits in about 22 acres of land, which include the ruins of the 16th century Ardmore Tower, and surrounded by mature woodland just a stone's throw from the water.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The Ardmore in Dunbartonshire — not to be confused with the Ardmore in Ireland, or Ardmore Bay on the Isle of Skye — is actually its own little peninsula. While the property doesn't include the whole promontory, this is the only house here, with a ring of mature woodland sheltering the house from the gaze of the walkers and birdwatchers who come along this part of the Firth of Clyde.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Ardmore House itself dates to 1806, and is Category B-listed thanks to its age and somewhat unusual and rather striking architecture, with a central tower and crenellated parapets.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

That tower on the front of the building forms part of the hallways on the ground and first floors, but is set up as a study on the second floor, offering glorious views of the surroundings. There are also two bedrooms on this floor, seemingly an ideal set-up for families with older children who need space to themselves and a place to study.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The remaining four bedrooms are all on the first floor, which is lit by a glorious circular cupola that crowns the entrance hall and sweeping staircase. Two of those bedrooms — one at either end of the house — are en-suite, while the other two have a bathroom and a separate cloakroom between them.

The ground has a similar layout, with the drawing room and kitchen-dining room both huge rooms placed on opposite sides of the house, with that grand hallway between them. There's also a library, a second kitchen and an artist's studio — the latter could be put to all sorts of uses.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Although a little updating here and there wouldn’t go amiss, Ardmore House currently combines ‘period proportions with contemporary artistic flair,’ according to the agent.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Beyond the 5,000 square feet of the main house you'll also find a number of outbuildings, including an early 19th-century observatory tower (which is a ruin) and a handsome stable block. There's also a lake, created by the current owners.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Situated on the northern shore of the Firth of Clyde on the accessible Ardmore Peninsula, between Cardross and Helensburgh, the views over the Firth of Clyde and north to the Arrochar Hills and Western Argyll are glorious. It's just a few minutes from Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, and you can jump in the car and be in Glasgow in about three quarters of an hour.

Ardmore House is for sale through Strutt & Parker — see more details.