Belhaven Hill School Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1368 862785 Belhaven Road,

Dunbar,

EH42 1NN

Set in a stunning location beside the sea, just 30 minutes from Edinburgh, Belhaven Hill is a co-educational full-boarding and day prep school for children aged 4 to 13. Founded in 1923, it offers a rare full-boarding experience from the age of 7, with around 60% of Prep pupils full boarding on a distinctive fortnightly rhythm. Small enough for every child to be known and valued, yet rich in opportunity. Children leave happy, confident, curious and kind, ready for the finest senior schools in Scotland and England - a Belhaven education is a Lifelong Companion.

About Belhaven Hill School

Belhaven Hill opened its doors in May 1923, when founder Brian Simms welcomed a handful of boys into a Georgian mansion overlooking the North Sea. Dating from 1760, the house remains at the heart of school life. Belhaven became fully co-educational in 1996 and launched a Pre-Prep in 2022.

Belhaven is proudly independent. As a charitable trust and IAPS member, it is one of Scotland's few stand-alone prep schools offering families impartial advice on senior school choices, north or south of the border.

Neil Tomlin OBE joined Belhaven as Headmaster after leading Hall Grove School in Surrey. Before that, he served for 24 years in the British Army, training and developing young people. He believes every school has a nature as well as a character, and Belhaven’s is wonderfully distinctive: beside the sea, encouraging adventure and horizons without limits, yet bounded by its old stone wall.

Ethos & Community

Belhaven Hill pupils with the school dogs on the beach (Image credit: Belhaven Hill School)

Belhaven is traditional in its values and progressive in its outlook. Its three core values of courtesy, courage and creativity shape daily life, from greeting visitors to conversations around the dining table. Belhaven believes that 'manners maketh man' and that good manners matter as much today as ever. Courage is both physical and moral: trying a new sport or taking to the stage, but also speaking up when something is wrong and including someone who feels left out.

Boarding is at the heart of school life, with full boarding seven nights a week and regular exeats home. Day pupils are every bit as much part of the community, sharing the same busy days, friendships and opportunities, with older children looking after younger ones. Being phone-free gives children time to talk, play and explore, and every child is encouraged to discover their interests, develop their talents and find their own ‘thing’.

Dogs are very much part of school life, with around a dozen four-legged companions in school on any given day, some curled up in the corner of a classroom, others chasing a ball at break time! For all the children, a friendly dog to stroke after lessons is a welcome reminder of home.

Setting & Facilities

Few prep schools can match Belhaven’s idyllic setting. 20 acres of parkland sit between the coast and the rolling hills of East Lothian, with a back gate onto Winterfield Golf Course and Belhaven Bay a short stroll away. Edinburgh is 30 minutes by road and Dunbar station on the East Coast main line, has direct trains to Edinburgh and London.

At the heart of the school is the listed mansion, home to boys’ boarding, with a purpose-built boarding house for girls. Alongside are a modern classroom block, music school, art building and new STEM building, plus a heated outdoor pool, playing fields and woodland.

Daily buses run across East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland. Exeat and half-term buses to Dumfries, Perth, Dundee and Stonehaven; accompanied trains to London; and Edinburgh Airport transfers make life easy for boarding families.

(Image credit: Belhaven Hill School)

Academic Life

Belhaven wants every child to reach their academic potential. Every child is encouraged to discover their abilities through the right balance of challenge and support. Teaching is rooted in the classical trivium of Knowledge, Questioning and Communication, and children are encouraged to ask questions, test ideas, debate and reason. Small classes and Learning Support is available to every child to ensure each pupil is stretched and supported.

As a phone-free school, Belhaven gives children uninterrupted time to learn, play and socialise, while technology is used purposefully to support learning.

The Common Entrance syllabus prepares children for the next stage of their education. Since 2020, leavers have secured places at schools including Ampleforth, Downe House, Edinburgh Academy, ESM, Eton, Fettes, Glenalmond, Gordonstoun, Harrow, Oundle, Radley, Rugby, Sedbergh, St Mary’s Ascot and Calne, Strathallan, Stowe, and Winchester, with many winning scholarships in academics, music, sport, art and drama, as well as all-rounder awards.

(Image credit: Belhaven Hill School)

Sport & Creative Arts

At Belhaven, 'have a go' might mean playing in a recital, performing or trying out for a team. Children enjoy a full programme of team sports, and Sports Day on the main lawn is a highlight of the summer term. The coast opens the door to surfing, golf and swimming, with senior pupils joining the neighbouring golf club.

Creativity is about more than artistic talent; it is about curiosity, original thinking and not being afraid of getting things wrong. Music flourishes, from solo recitals to lively concerts, and the Belhaven Hill School Pipe Band is a much-loved tradition, alongside Scottish reeling. Drama productions give every child the chance to shine, and the art building produces work that regularly earns scholarships.

(Image credit: Belhaven Hill School)

Life Beyond the Classroom

Outdoor Education is central to Belhaven life, and our programme is award-winning: the school was named Best for Outdoor Pursuits in the Best of the Best Prep Schools edition of The Week Independent Schools Guide. With the coast and hills on the doorstep, children go hillwalking, coasteering and summoning the nerve to jump off a big rock into the North Sea. An extensive weekday and weekend activity programme ensures there is always something new to try.

Belhaven is also rooted in its local community. Children support local charities, environmental and social initiatives, and the Pipe Band is a familiar and popular sight around Dunbar.

(Image credit: Belhaven Hill School)

Why Families Choose Us

Parents often say the first thing they notice at Belhaven is how happy the children are. Families choose Belhaven for its rare combination of academic ambition and childhood enjoyed properly: small classes, outstanding pastoral care, impartial senior school guidance and a unique full-boarding rhythm, all in a spectacular setting by the sea. Our phone-free approach encourages children to build real connections, enjoy each other's company and make the most of their time together. Belhavians leave able to look someone in the eye and play their part, with friendships that last a lifetime.

Admissions