Brighton College Prep Hove Social Links Navigation +44 (0) 1273 553645 190 Dyke Road,

Brighton & Hove,

BN1 5AA

Brighton College Prep Hove is a co-educational independent Prep School and Nursery for children aged 3–11. Set within beautiful grounds in Hove and part of the award-winning Brighton College family, the school combines academic excellence with exceptional pastoral care. Specialist teaching, inspiring facilities, and a wide range of sports, creative and performing arts and enriching activities help every child grow in confidence, curiosity and kindness, preparing them to flourish both in school and beyond.

About Brighton College Prep Hove

Brighton College Prep Hove is the latest addition to the award-winning Brighton College family. Formerly Windlesham School and Nursery, the school became part of the Brighton College family in September 2026, marking an exciting new chapter built on outstanding teaching, exceptional pastoral care and the academic excellence for which Brighton College is renowned. Named The Sunday Times School of the Decade, Brighton College brings a reputation for educational excellence, innovation and opportunity that now extends to Brighton College Prep Hove.

Set within beautiful grounds in the heart of Hove, Brighton College Prep Hove offers a nurturing education for children aged 3–11, where every child is known and encouraged to flourish. While benefiting from the expertise, opportunities and shared values of the award-winning Brighton College family, the school has retained its warm community spirit and distinctive identity.

With significant investment in specialist teaching spaces, an exciting curriculum and exceptional pastoral care, Brighton College Prep Hove combines the best of tradition with a forward-thinking approach, preparing children not only for their next school, but for a lifetime of curiosity, confidence and kindness.

Ethos & Community

Cooking classes for Key Stage One children at Brighton College Prep Hove (Image credit: Brighton College Prep Hove)

Brighton College Prep Hove is a co-educational day school and Nursery for children aged 3–11. At the heart of our school is a simple belief: every child deserves to be known, valued and encouraged to become the very best version of themselves.

Our ethos is built on three core values – curiosity, confidence and kindness. We inspire children to ask questions, embrace new challenges and develop the resilience to learn from every experience, while fostering a genuine respect for others and a strong sense of community.

With small class sizes, specialist teaching and exceptional pastoral care, we take the time to understand every child as an individual. Brighton College Prep Hove is a place where children who are eager to explore, keen to participate and ready to make the most of every opportunity will thrive, leaving with a lifelong love of learning and the confidence to take on whatever comes next.

Setting & Facilities

Nestled in the heart of Hove, Brighton College Prep Hove offers the best of both worlds: a peaceful, green setting just moments from the sea and the vibrant city beyond. Set within beautiful grounds, our campus provides children with the space to explore, play and learn in an inspiring environment.

Alongside bright, modern classrooms, pupils benefit from an on-site swimming pool, dedicated art, music and STEM facilities, specialist sports teaching and extensive outdoor spaces for play and discovery. Recent investment has also seen the creation of exciting new specialist learning environments, including an innovative HEALTH curriculum space, where children learn practical life skills such as cooking, nutrition, sustainability and wellbeing, and a dedicated STEM lab where coding, robotics and practical experimentation inspire curiosity, creativity and innovation from an early age.

From Forest and Beach School to specialist teaching from an early age, every space has been designed to spark curiosity, build confidence and encourage children to make the most of every opportunity, both inside and outside the classroom.

Brighton College pupils enjoying the fantastic setting of Hove Beach (Image credit: Brighton College Prep Hove)

Academic Life

Academic excellence sits at the heart of a Brighton College Prep Hove education. We believe that outstanding academic outcomes are achieved by nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thinking and inspiring a genuine love of learning from the earliest years.

From Nursery onwards, pupils benefit from specialist teaching across a wide range of subjects, including languages, music, art, STEM and sport. Small class sizes allow teachers to know every child as an individual, providing the right balance of challenge and support so that every pupil can achieve their full potential.

Beyond the classroom, children enjoy a rich programme of clubs, educational visits, performances and outdoor learning, helping them discover new interests, build confidence and develop skills for life.

As part of the Brighton College family, our pupils are exceptionally well prepared for the next stage of their education. Many progress to Brighton College, while others secure places at leading independent and grammar schools across Sussex and beyond, leaving with the academic foundations, character and confidence to flourish.

Sport & Creative Arts

(Image credit: Brighton College Prep Hove)

Life at Brighton College Prep Hove is filled with opportunities for every child to discover new passions and develop their talents. Whether in the swimming pool, on the sports field, on stage or in the art studio, we believe every child should have the chance to shine.

Sport is a central part of school life, with specialist coaching and weekly swimming lessons in our on-site pool from Reception onwards. Pupils enjoy a wide range of team and individual sports, learning the importance of teamwork, resilience and healthy competition.

Creativity is equally celebrated. Specialist teachers inspire pupils in music, drama and art, with regular performances, productions, concerts and exhibitions giving children the confidence to express themselves and showcase their talents. Outdoor learning, including Forest and Beach School, further enriches the curriculum, encouraging exploration, imagination and a lifelong appreciation of the natural world.

From the classroom to the stage, the sports field to the beach, Brighton College Prep Hove offers a wealth of experiences that help every child grow in confidence, curiosity and kindness.

Life Beyond the Classroom

Girl on a tricycle at Brighton College Prep Hove (Image credit: Brighton College Prep Hove)

At Brighton College Prep Hove, learning doesn't stop when lessons end. We believe some of the most memorable moments happen beyond the classroom, where children discover new interests, build lasting friendships and develop confidence in themselves.

With a wide range of clubs included within the school day, pupils are encouraged to try something new, whether that's coding, chess, gardening, choir, sport, drama or creative arts. Specialist-led activities provide opportunities for every child to explore their interests and uncover hidden talents.

Outdoor learning is a defining part of school life. Regular Forest and Beach School sessions encourage children to embrace adventure, develop resilience and foster a deep appreciation for the natural environment. Our innovative HEALTH curriculum further extends learning beyond traditional subjects, equipping pupils with practical life skills such as cooking, nutrition, sustainability, mindfulness and community engagement.

Community is at the heart of everything we do. From performances and charity initiatives to pupil leadership opportunities and whole-school events, children are encouraged to contribute, collaborate and make a positive difference. These experiences help shape confident, curious and kind young people who are ready to embrace every opportunity, both in school and beyond.

Why Families Choose Us

Families choose Brighton College Prep Hove because it offers the very best of both worlds: the warmth and individual care of a close-knit community, combined with the opportunities, academic excellence and ambition of the award-winning Brighton College family. Every child is known, nurtured and challenged to fulfil their potential through outstanding teaching, exceptional pastoral care, specialist learning from an early age and a wealth of opportunities beyond the classroom. It's a place where children don't just achieve — they flourish.

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