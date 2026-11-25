The Pilgrims’ School, Winchester Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1962 854189 The Close,

Winchester,

Hampshire,

SO23 9LT

Set between Winchester Cathedral and Winchester College, Pilgrims’ offers boys aged 4–13 an exceptional all-round education in an idyllic setting, with boarding available from Year 4. Support, expectation and opportunity underpin academic ambition, outstanding music, sport, creative arts and pastoral care.

The merger with neighbouring Winchester College brings unique opportunities and facilities. Boys are known as individuals, encouraged to explore their interests and discover their strengths, preparing them for whichever senior school suits them best.

(Image credit: The Pilgrims’ School, Winchester)

About The Pilgrims' School

Combining town and country in the heart of Winchester, Pilgrims’ was founded in 1931, although its roots stretch much further back. The Pilgrims’ Hall, used for assemblies, music and drama, is the country’s best-preserved medieval hall.

Since the merger with neighbouring Winchester College, the school’s campus and opportunities have expanded further. A tributary of the River Itchen runs through the grounds, while a ruined castle overlooks the sports field.

(Image credit: Pilgrims School)

Music is exceptional: most boys learn an instrument, with opportunities to perform in orchestras, jazz bands, ensembles and choirs. Cathedral Choristers and Winchester College Quiristers add another distinctive dimension to the school’s rich musical tradition and strong sense of community.

Ethos & Community

The Pilgrims’ School really is at the heart of Winchester. Pupils are part of a strong wider community in a city often voted as one of the best places to live in the UK. The School values of Heart, Joy, Integrity, Respect and Excellence underpin daily life creating a strong sense of belonging.

Pilgrims’ pupils are known for being polite and friendly and for the outreach they are involved with, whether that’s supporting the local Basics Bank, singing at public events or in care homes and of course for the 38 out of some 200 pupils who are choristers and sing in the 900 year old Cathedral or the Chapel Choir of Winchester College.

(Image credit: The Pilgrims’ School, Winchester)

Setting & Facilities

A Pilgrims’ education is shaped as much by its people as by its setting, which is idyllic and offers town and country in equal measure. There’s a tributary of the River Itchen, one of the world’s rare chalk streams, running through the grounds, the South Downs on its doorstep and London less than an hour away by train.

The merger with Winchester College means Pilgrims’ sits at the heart of an extraordinary educational and cultural community with state of the art sports facilities with a 25m pool, climbing wall, Fives Courts, Dojo, extensive pitches, a theatre, museum and observatory, all behind centuries old flint walls.

(Image credit: The Pilgrims’ School, Winchester)

Academic Life

Pilgrims’ believes intellectual curiosity and academic achievement go hand in hand. Children who enjoy learning in and out of the classroom, can ask thoughtful questions and engage with ideas achieve more than strong examination results; they develop a lifelong love of learning. Our academically ambitious, specialist-led education combines expert teaching with opportunities, at the right time, enabling pupils to achieve personal excellence while building the confidence and curiosity to thrive in senior school. Grounded in educational research and a deep understanding of how children learn, lessons are designed to grow a real enthusiasm for learning. Specialist teaching in subjects including Maths, English, Science, Latin, French, Art, Music, DT and Sport allows pupils to develop their strengths at an early age. High expectations are matched by outstanding support and an expanding super-curriculum thanks to the partnership with Winchester College, opening doors to wider academic and cultural opportunities. Pupils consistently win a high number of scholarships and go to a range of leading senior schools, including Winchester College, Eton, Harrow, Radley, Tonbridge and Sherborne.

Sport & Creative Arts

As part of the Winchester College community, Pilgrims' benefits from access to additional outstanding sports and creative arts facilities. Specialist resources for drama, art and music include a theatre and wardrobe with authentic vintage costumes. Pilgrims' latest ISI Inspection recognised music as a 'particular strength'' and the school is in The Cricketer's Top 50 Preps in the country for cricket. The Winchester College Sports Centre, features a 25-metre swimming pool, climbing wall, martial arts space and multi-purpose sports hall and pupils learn to row on the river Itchen and sail in the Solent. There are multiple opportunities to perform in music and drama and an impressive annual Art and DT exhibition. From first music lessons to Christmas and summer concerts, children regularly perform before audiences, developing confidence, resilience and self-belief. For the Winchester Cathedral Choristers and Winchester College Quiristers at Pilgrims' on choral scholarships, these opportunities extend to professional recordings and performances in world-renowned settings.

Life Beyond the Classroom

Pilgrims’ has a culture of participation: With more than 40 clubs and extra-curricular activities available each year and multiple residential trips, every child can discover new interests, develop existing passions and experience the satisfaction of contributing beyond the classroom. Whether speaking in class, performing on stage in our medieval Pilgrims’ Hall, debating ideas or participating in a speech competition, children learn to communicate with clarity, conviction and confidence.

(Image credit: The Pilgrims’ School, Winchester)

Our partnership with Winchester College helps us to create learning experiences that go beyond the traditional curriculum. Through our Super Curriculum, pupils are encouraged to explore subjects through enrichment sessions in the College's Treasury Museum, including handling historical artefacts. Visits to the Observatory, bringing astronomy and physics to life.

Events and performances in the QEII Theatre and other venues, with use of the College’s theatrical wardrobe collection. Enrichment talks and workshops from Winchester College teachers, academics and visiting professionals. Access to the College's unique archive and collections, supporting deeper engagement with literature, art and history.

(Image credit: The Pilgrims’ School, Winchester)

Why Families Choose Us

In a world of constant connectivity and distraction, Pilgrims' offers the chance for children to experience childhood fully, while never underestimating what they can achieve. We pride ourselves on offering the right opportunities at the right time, in the right environment, carefully balancing support, opportunity and expectation. Through expert teaching, exceptional pastoral care and a wealth of opportunities beyond the classroom, we allow children to discover their true strengths.

The merger with Winchester College offers more than the use of exceptional facilities. By extending our campus over the road we offer a depth of learning and breadth of experience at the most formative years of a boy's life. Parents know that this forward-thinking approach, with an eye on the future, helps to develop confident, curious and resilient individuals ready for whatever comes next.

(Image credit: The Pilgrims’ School, Winchester)

Admissions

For full admissions information, including registration deadlines, scholarships, open days and entry requirements, please visit the Open mornings & Events page at the Pilgrims' School website, or contact Emma Short at admissions@pilgrims-school.co.uk.