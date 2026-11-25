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Ardingly is an award-winning, co-educational day and boarding school, located in 240 acres of beautiful Sussex countryside. With over 200 co-curricular activities, including watersports at the on-site Reservoir, we seek to educate the whole child.

Recently awarded ‘Best Sixth Form’ by The Week, Ardingly offers sixth formers the choice of the IB Diploma or A-Levels, while our World Ready programme fosters the skills and qualities our students need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

About Ardingly College

Ardingly was founded nearly 170 years ago by the philanthropist Rev Nathanial Woodard, who also founded our sister schools in Sussex, Lancing and Hurst Colleges. Ardingly was one of the original football schools and today football (for boys and girls) remains our flagship sport.

Ardingly was also one of the first British public schools to admit girls, 54 years ago, and is now fully co-educational with girls comprising around 50% of our students. Today Ardingly College is at the head of a thriving Family of Schools, including leading Sussex country Prep School Great Walstead School, as well as three international schools.

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Ethos & Community

As a genuine ‘through school’ we welcome boys and girls aged 2 to our thriving Farmhouse Nursery, all the way through to our award-winning Sixth Form. Pupils can board from Year 7 and, by the time they reach our Sixth Form, 50% of our students are choosing to board.

Our boarding ethos very much benefits our day students too: with strong pastoral care and small Tutor groups of no more than 10 students, we ensure every individual student is known, valued and encouraged to be the best version of themselves. Our boarding community means many staff live on site and helps us offer over 200 co-curricular opportunities, with many day students joining for breakfast and staying for clubs and supper.

(Image credit: Ardingly College)

Setting & Facilities

While we are located in a stunning 240 acre campus in West Sussex, Ardingly is only 45 minutes from central London by train.

Our sports facilities include exclusive use of the watersports (rowing, sailing, paddleboarding, wing-surfing, canoeing etc) on the Ardingly Reservoir, which adjoins our campus, as well as a 25 metre swimming pool, two floodlit astros, two well-equipped sports halls, a state-of-art Strength & Conditioning centre, 6 netball/tennis courts, 4 cricket pitches, 10 cricket nets, a squash court, athletics track and 12 football pitches. Our performing arts facilities include ‘The Under’ theatre, three Drama studios, a Dance Studio and our Music School, comprising our Recital Room, a music recording studio and ICT suite, plus 12 Music teaching and practice rooms.

(Image credit: Ardingly College)

Academic Life

Ardingly is unusual in offering our sixth formers a choice of studying A Levels or the International Baccalaureate. Ardingly has been in the top 10 UK schools for the IB every year for the last decade and our A Level and GCSE results are consistently outstanding. This year we were again named in the top 1% of UK schools for “value add” at GCSE, with every student adding on average over a grade per subject above what their baseline testing on entry predicted.

Around 80% of our leavers go on to Russell Group universities: our top 10 most popular destinations are Oxbridge, Imperial, the LSE, Durham, Edinburgh, Bristol, Exeter, Warwick, UCL and Kings College London. Around 15% of our leavers choose prestigious North American or European universities including Harvard, NYU, Columbia, University of Southern California, McGill, Bocconi and IE.

Sport & Creative Arts

With over 200 co-curricular opportunities on offer, Sports and the Creative Arts are central to what makes an Ardingly education so special. We want every student to find their co-curricular passion and foster a lifelong love of sport (at whatever their level of skill).

Our inspirational teachers include a former Manchester United footballer, England and Irish hockey internationals and our Head of Swimming is a three-times World Champion and four-times Olympian.

In terms of the Performing Arts, we have 30+ different choirs, ensembles and musical groups, our students perform in 60+ Music Concerts, seven annual Drama productions and five Dance Shows.

(Image credit: Ardingly College)

Life Beyond the Classroom

As well as all the above co-curricular opportunities, we are fortunate to have Ardingly Reservoir adjoining our campus and this enables all our students to access an unparalleled watersports programme including rowing, sailing, paddleboarding, wing surfing, canoeing etc. Our on-site Forest School is also a favourite with all our Prep children.

Every pupil, from our youngest to our oldest, participates in our award-winning World Ready programme which seeks to foster the employability and entrepreneurial skills and qualities that will equip our students for success in a rapidly changing, increasingly AI-driven world.

(Image credit: Ardingly College)

Why Families Choose Us

Families choose us for a host of reasons. Some are attracted by our academic reputation and strong results in the IB Diploma/A-Levels, along with our award-winning World Ready programme to prepare students for success in an increasingly AI-driven world. Others are drawn by our outstanding pastoral care, strong boarding community and commitment to knowing and valuing every individual student.

Other families, often those relocating from London, are looking for a genuine through school where all their children can find their passion, thrive in different ways and enjoy the 200+ co-curricular activities on our 240 acre campus. Some are simply seeking one of the top football schools in the country (where their son won’t ever have to play contact rugby!)

Admissions