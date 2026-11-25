Bryanston School Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1258 452 411 Blandford Forum,

Dorset,

DT11 0PX

Bryanston is a 3-18 co-educational school set on a 400-acre campus in Dorset. Founded in 1928, it built its reputation on the Dalton Plan, a progressive educational approach of self-directed learning which is still central to school life today. The school prides itself on teaching pupils ‘how’ to learn as well as ‘what’ to learn and combines academic rigour with a strong creative and sporting culture, producing independent-minded pupils ready for the real world.

About Bryanston School

Bryanston was founded in 1928 by J.G. Jeffries, a young Australian schoolmaster. From the outset, Bryanston was built on the Dalton Plan (now known as the Bryanston Method), an unusually progressive system for its time that places emphasis on the importance of ‘how’ to learn. Thorold Coade, Head from 1932 to 1959, cemented the school’s family ethos, and girls joined in 1972 making Bryanston one of Britain’s longest-established co-ed boarding schools.

In 2021, it merged with Knighton House to create Bryanston Prep. In 2026 it announced its intention to acquire Thorngrove, and formed the Bryanston Group of Schools. Proudly independent, Bryanston remains guided by its motto, et nova et vetera — the new and the old.

Ethos & Community

Bryanston’s ethos rests on developing the individual. The Bryanston Method shapes daily life: alongside taught lessons, pupils have assignment periods to work independently, in subject rooms with specialist staff, meeting weekly with their personal tutor (who is carefully matched with them when joining for the duration of their time at the school) to review progress. This builds self-reliance without sacrificing structure or pastoral care, essential skills for life beyond school. Co-educational since 1972, with a predominant boarding community, it also offers day options (with or without a bed). Day pupils are integrated into the houses alongside boarders.

Bryanston suits pupils who are creative, driven, entrepreneurial, and would enjoy a traditional school environment with a non-traditional educational approach. Houses function as close-knit family units and staff know pupils individually rather than as a cohort. Families often remark how the school adapts to their child rather than the other way round. Families who value creativity, innovation, individuality and a more progressive approach to education feel instantly at home here.

(Image credit: Bryanston School)

Setting & Facilities

Based on 400 acres above the River Stour, close to Blandford, with the main house a Grade I listed Victorian mansion, Bryanston combines historic grandeur with elite facilities. A six-lane indoor swimming pool, two gyms, a dedicated spin studio and physiotherapy suite, on-site equestrian centre, outstanding tennis courts including grass, and two Astroturf pitches.

A private boathouse gives rowers exclusive use of 2,000 metres of river. The Don Potter Art School houses specialist studios for painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography and textiles, alongside dedicated science, design tech and music centres, a working pupil-run radio station, and a climbing tower and bouldering wall for outdoor education.

(Image credit: Bryanston School)

Academic Life

Pupils follow GCSEs before choosing A Levels, the IB or CTECs, one of relatively few UK schools to offer all three pathways side by side. The Bryanston Method underpins this: correction periods (known as CPs) give pupils timetabled one-to-one time with teachers in Sixth Form, while assignment periods build independent study skills used beyond school. A structured Higher Education roadmap runs through Sixth Form from early careers lectures to UCAS support clinics. A Director of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Employability supports pupils on their journey.

In 2026, 94% of university applicants secured a place at their top-choice institution with destinations spanning Oxford, Durham, LSE and international universities, alongside those choosing art colleges, music conservatoires, and degree apprenticeships.

(Image credit: Bryanston School)

Sport & Creative Arts

Sport at Bryanston is broad, from rugby, hockey, netball and cricket to rowing, sailing, equestrian and tennis, supported by a High Performance Sports Programme for young athletes.

The Art facilities, Music department and dedicated performing arts spaces give equal weight to creativity: drama, dance, music and art all have a strong profile at Bryanston, with numerous pupil led events such as the A3 Festival, Bry Fest and other events such as the annual concert in London taking place each year. Partnerships with AFC Bournemouth, London Pulse, and Dorset County Cricket for support, Trinity Laban for music and The BRIT School, add another dimension to the offering.

(Image credit: Bryanston School)

Life Beyond the Classroom

Pioneering, established in 1933 and still running today, is one of Bryanston’s most distinctive traditions: pupils have physically shaped the estate over decades, including building the school’s own Greek Theatre in the 1950s. Pioneering today includes a wide range of outreach, service and volunteering activities. DofE award expeditions, and adventure training make full use of the surrounding countryside, while the pupil-run radio station gives young broadcasters hands-on production experience.

The Beyond Bryanston network connects current pupils with OBs, for mentoring, careers advice and work experience. When you join the school you enter a lifetime of support via the Bry30 network and Founders Forum (for OB entrepreneurs). An entrepreneurship programme runs for pupils alongside academic studies for those looking to develop their own ventures.

(Image credit: Bryanston School)

Why Families Choose Us

Families choose Bryanston for its rare combination of academic breadth, exceptional creative and sporting facilities and a genuine commitment to individuality. The Bryanston Method’s innovative educational approach to individual teaching and learning prepares pupils for life beyond school, while close-knit support ensures no one gets lost in the crowd. The result is confident, independent-minded young people, well prepared for whatever path they choose next.

Admissions

For full admissions information, including registration deadlines, scholarships, Open Mornings and entry requirements, please visit www.bryanston.co.uk/admissions or contact Bonny Dales (Director of Admissions) at admissions@bryanston.co.uk.