Giggleswick School Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1729 893000 Settle,

North Yorkshire,

BD24 0DE

There is something rather special about growing up at Giggleswick. Surrounded by the spectacular Yorkshire Dales, this is a school where academic ambition and outdoor adventure go hand in hand. Small by design and refreshingly down-to-earth, Giggleswick offers young people the freedom to explore their interests, discover their strengths and develop the confidence to follow their own path. It is a place where childhood is cherished, individuality celebrated and there is always something new to discover.

About Giggleswick School

Giggleswick's history is woven into the landscape of North Yorkshire. For more than five centuries, generations of pupils have been educated here, with the school's magnificent Victorian chapel and its distinctive copper dome standing as a much-loved local landmark.

There is a strong sense of tradition, but little inclination to rest on it. Giggleswick has always understood the importance of adapting to the world beyond its gates, embracing new ideas while holding on to the values that have shaped its character.

Today, it remains proudly independent, with a distinctive identity and a reputation for combining academic ambition with a remarkably broad education. Its history provides a wonderful sense of place, but it is the people, opportunities and experiences of everyday school life that make Giggleswick what it is.

(Image credit: Giggleswick School)

Ethos & Community

There is something reassuringly down-to-earth about life at Giggleswick. Despite the impressive surroundings and long history, this is a school where relationships matter, individuality is encouraged and every pupil is known.

Giggleswick offers a close-knit community for both day pupils and boarders. Its five core values of courage, compassion, commitment, curiosity and integrity are woven into everyday school life.

There is no single mould for a Giggleswick pupil. Academic high-flyers, talented sportspeople, creative thinkers and those still discovering their passions are equally at home here. What unites them is a willingness to get involved, try something new and make the most of the opportunities around them.

Setting & Facilities

It is difficult to imagine a more inspiring place to grow up. Set within 215 acres on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Giggleswick enjoys a landscape of open fields, wooded trails and dramatic limestone hills, with the countryside very much part of everyday school life.

The campus brings together historic architecture and modern facilities, including a professional theatre, dedicated art centre, indoor swimming pool, sports hall, fitness centre, climbing wall and extensive playing fields. There is even a mountain bike track on site.

Beyond the school gates, the Yorkshire Dales provide a natural extension to the classroom. Whether climbing, kayaking, exploring the fells or simply enjoying the freedom of the outdoors, pupils have an extraordinary landscape at their fingertips.

(Image credit: Giggleswick School)

Academic Life

At Giggleswick, academic success begins with understanding the individual. Small classes and strong relationships between pupils and teachers allow for a highly personal approach, with the right balance of challenge, encouragement and support.

The curriculum is broad, giving pupils the freedom to explore their interests before making informed choices about their future.

Recent leavers have progressed to leading universities including Oxford, Durham, Warwick and Edinburgh, while others pursue increasingly sought-after degree apprenticeships with organisations such as Rolls-Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, KPMG and Amazon. The emphasis is not on achieving excellent results, but on helping each young person find the path that is right for them.

Sport & Creative Arts

Sport and creativity are integral to life at Giggleswick, with opportunities for pupils to discover talents they may never have known they possessed.

The school's extensive grounds and facilities provide an excellent setting for traditional team sports, while the surrounding countryside opens up possibilities for climbing, mountain biking, kayaking and fell running. There is a strong emphasis on participation alongside performance, encouraging pupils of all abilities to find something they enjoy.

Creativity is equally valued. The school's professional theatre provides a remarkable setting for ambitious productions, while music, art and design offer opportunities for pupils to express themselves and develop their skills. Whether performing on stage, representing the school on the sports field or pursuing a creative passion, every pupil is encouraged to have a go.

(Image credit: Giggleswick School)

Life Beyond the Classroom

Some of Giggleswick's most valuable lessons take place well beyond the classroom. The school's distinctive CASE programme, encompassing Creative, Active, Service and Enrichment, offers an extensive choice of activities that encourage pupils to explore new interests, develop practical skills and contribute to their community.

Outdoor education is a particular strength. With the Yorkshire Dales on the doorstep, pupils can experience everything from caving and climbing to kayaking, orienteering and mountain biking, developing resilience, independence and confidence along the way.

Boarding adds another dimension to school life, with a genuine sense of family within the houses and friendships that last a lifetime. It is a busy, purposeful environment, but one with plenty of room for fresh air, adventure and the simple pleasures of growing up in the countryside.

(Image credit: Giggleswick School)

Why Families Choose Us

Families choose Giggleswick because it offers something increasingly rare: a school where academic ambition sits comfortably alongside a happy, grounded childhood. Its size means pupils are genuinely known, its setting offers freedom and adventure, and its breadth of opportunity allows every child to find their place. There is a warmth and lack of pretension here that visitors often remark upon.

Above all, Giggleswick is a school that understands success looks different for every young person and takes pride in helping each one discover what they are capable of achieving.

Admissions

To find out more about Giggleswick School, visit the website at www.giggleswick.org.uk or email admissions@giggleswick.org.uk.