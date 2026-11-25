Malvern College Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1684 581515 College Road,

Malvern,

Worcestershire,

WR14 3DF

A school that encourages curiosity and exploration, Malvern College shapes tomorrow’s role models. Set at the foot of the Malvern Hills, this co-educational boarding and day school combines more than 160 years of heritage with a pioneering outlook. With a global community, exceptional breadth of opportunity and a focus on EQ, IQ and CQ, Malvern gives pupils the confidence to discover who they are, what they can achieve and how they can make a difference.

About the school

With more than 160 years of history, Malvern College has a strong sense of tradition, but it has never stood still. Today, the College combines the best of its heritage with an innovative, forward-thinking approach to education.

Malvern is part of a global Malvern College Family of Schools and works closely with its partner prep school, The Downs Malvern. Together, the schools offer an education that can span from six months to 18 years, while retaining their distinct identities and communities.

(Image credit: Malvern College)

Ethos & Community

Malvern is a co-educational boarding and day school for pupils aged 13–18, with a genuinely international outlook. Its philosophy is built around EQ + IQ + CQ: developing intellectual curiosity alongside emotional intelligence and cultural awareness.

It is an environment where pupils are encouraged to be curious, try new things, work with others and develop the confidence to navigate an increasingly global world. Sport, service, the arts, outdoor education and academic study are all regarded as important parts of becoming a well-rounded young person.

Setting & Facilities

Set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty at the foot of the Malvern Hills, the College’s environment is central to its character. There is space to breathe, explore and take on challenges, with a campus designed to encourage pupils outdoors and beyond the traditional classroom.

Eleven boarding houses sit around the campus, alongside extensive sporting facilities, a new Sixth Form Centre and a recently transformed Music School. Malvern is also an All-Steinway School, with specialist facilities supporting pupils from those taking their first steps in music to those pursuing it at a higher level.

(Image credit: Malvern College)

Academic Life

Choice and breadth are central to the academic experience. Pupils study GCSEs before moving into a Sixth Form offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, A levels and BTECs, allowing pupils to follow a pathway suited to their strengths, interests and ambitions.

Malvern has been a pioneer of the IB for more than 30 years and offers a particularly broad and varied curriculum. Pupils value the opportunity to explore a wide range of academic disciplines, building the knowledge, curiosity and confidence to pursue their interests in greater depth beyond school. The breadth of the curriculum is reflected in the diverse subjects and disciplines Malvern leavers go on to study, from Astrophysics, Medicine and Arabic, Islamic, Middle Eastern and North African Studies to the arts, humanities, business and engineering.

The College’s 2026 results were outstanding, with pupils progressing to leading universities and institutions in the UK and around the world, including Oxbridge, Russell Group universities, Ivy League universities and world-renowned specialist institutions in areas such as art, drama and business.

Sport & Creative Arts

Sport, music, drama, dance and art are deeply embedded in Malvern life, with opportunities for every pupil, from complete beginners to those performing or competing at the highest levels.

The College deliberately prioritises variety over early specialisation. Seventeen competitive sports are offered, with 158 active teams, and 72% of pupils have represented the school in a competitive team. Alongside traditional sports, pupils can discover activities including golf, fives, rackets and equestrian.

The creative arts are equally ambitious. Malvern’s All-Steinway Music School includes modern practice rooms, concert and performance space and a recording studio, while the Rogers Theatre provides a professional setting for drama and performance. From 2026, dance is also part of the College’s co-curricular programme, with pupils able to explore a range of dance forms.

(Image credit: Malvern College)

Life Beyond the Classroom

Malvern believes that some of the most important learning happens beyond the classroom. Its award-winning Outdoor Equation programme takes pupils far beyond the familiar, with expeditions and challenges around the world alongside distinctive experiences such as Race the Sun and Jailbreak.

Service is another defining part of College life. From Remove onwards, every pupil takes part in either the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award or Combined Cadet Force, with many doing both. CCF offers Army, RAF and Royal Marines sections, while DofE combines physical challenge, volunteering and expedition-based learning. Weekly Wednesday afternoons are dedicated to pupil-led partnerships and volunteering, with activities ranging from supporting local schools to international partnerships.

(Image credit: Malvern College)

Why Families Choose Us

Malvern offers breadth without losing sight of the individual. Pupils have genuine choice in what they study, the sports they play, the activities they pursue and the challenges they take on, while a strong house and boarding community provides a sense of belonging. At the heart of it all is a simple ambition: to develop curious, capable young people with the EQ, IQ and CQ to work with anyone, anywhere, and to become tomorrow’s role models.

Admissions

For full admissions information, including registration deadlines, scholarships, open days and entry requirements, please visit www.malverncollege.org.uk/admissions or contact the Admissions Team at admissions@malverncollege.org.uk.