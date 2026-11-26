St Edward's School, Oxford Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1865 319200

St Edward’s is an exceptional co-educational boarding and day school set in 100 leafy green acres in Oxford. Pupils can achieve at the highest level in every area — both in academic work and in co-curricular pursuits. With outstanding facilities and proximity to the intellectually and culturally inspiring city of Oxford, the School provides an unparalleled and transformational educational experience. Ambition, kindness and a strong sense of belonging characterise Teddies, as the School is known to its community.

About St Edward’s School, Oxford

There is nowhere like St Edward’s. There are great day schools in great cities, and there are great boarding schools in the countryside. Uniquely, Teddies (as the School is known) is an extraordinary boarding school in an exceptional city — Oxford, the educational capital of the world.

Founded in 1863 the School is set in North Oxford around a stunning central Quad, greatly enhanced by architecturally considered modern buildings and facilities in recent years to provide the very greatest learning environment. The School is proud of its history and has an active and dynamic alumni community.

(Image credit: St Edward's School, Oxford)

Ethos & Community

St Edward’s is renowned for its friendliness and warm welcome. The School values of Integrity, Kindness and Courage underpin daily life and pupils respect and value each other, staff and teachers, and members of the wider community.

Co-education runs through every aspect of School life with the belief that young people living and learning alongside each other in a diverse community will take that mutual respect and understanding into adulthood.

Service is placed at the heart of a Teddies education, with pupils providing meaningful weekly assistance to local charities and organisations in the form of practical support and volunteering.

(Image credit: St Edward's School, Oxford)

Setting & Facilities

The School sits in 100 leafy green acres in North Oxford around an original Victorian quad that has been added to with the Christie Centre, a versatile, contemporary academic centre which includes the School library and the collegiate-style Roe Reading Room.

The Christie Centre sits next to the magnificent Olivier Hall, a space where the community gathers for assemblies, performances and talks. Beyond the Quad lie multiple courts and pitches, the high-specification Music School, the North Wall Arts Centre, art studios, an apiary and the Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym mean that pupils have every opportunity to pursue their passions and interests.

(Image credit: St Edward's School, Oxford)

Academic Life

Academic life is shaped and influenced daily by the School’s strong connections with the University of Oxford. Pupils regularly attend open lectures at the University of Oxford and visiting academics from Oxford and beyond visit the School to give talks open to all pupils. The 'St Edward's Fellows' - postgraduate students from the University of Oxford are embedded in the School to deliver a series of academic enrichment sessions fostering curiosity and inspiring pupils to be academically ambitious. This 'Super-Curriculum' strand and its location in Oxford sets St Edward's apart from many other boarding schools. A broad and balanced curriculum is provided, enriching the mind of every pupil, deepening their understanding of the world around them and encouraging a thirst for knowledge for the rest of their lives.

In the Fourth and Fifth Form, pupils take GCSEs and can substitute several for our own award-winning Pathways and Perspectives courses, designed to encourage group working, innovation and metacognitive reflection.

In the Sixth Form, pupils can choose A Levels or the IB Diploma. With either route, there is a wide choice and we have a strong track record of helping our pupils to secure places at the world’s best universities — in the UK, the USA, in Europe and elsewhere.

Sport & Creative Arts

The range of co-curricular opportunities at St Edward’s is exceptional: more than 20 sports, with crews and teams for every level of talent and commitment, and more than 60 clubs and societies. We have partnerships with Chelsea FC for football, with Gloucester for rugby, with the Birmingham Panthers for netball, with the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra for music, and with the North Wall Theatre, owned by the School but run as an independent Arts Centre, for drama. The arts at Teddies are not just about excellence; they are also about participation. At Teddies, almost all our pupils are involved: a third in dance, half in drama, and two thirds in music.

(Image credit: St Edward's School, Oxford)

Life Beyond the Classroom

St Edward’s places service at the heart of education. Our Teddies Collaborates programme provides our pupils opportunities to learn and grow, socially and culturally, whilst providing meaningful assistance to local charities through practical support and volunteering. All Lower Sixth pupils work once a week for a year with a local school, charity or organisation. Younger pupils take part in training and partnership days, with the Fourth Form spending a day off timetable working in local primary schools.

The School has a thriving CCF where pupils can choose between the Army, Royal Navy or Royal Air Force Sections, or alternatively join a Life Skills programme.

Why Families Choose Us

Families choose St Edward’s because it has a reputation for friendliness and inclusivity. These values are nurtured in a diverse but cohesive community in which children can grow up to be themselves, grounded in values and inspired by excellence. Children are supported by a comprehensive pastoral care network during their teenage years at school, and given every opportunity to discover and pursue their interests, whether that be in the classroom, on the playing fields, in the music school or elsewhere.

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