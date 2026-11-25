Woldingham School Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1883 349431 Marden Park,

Woldingham,

Surrey,

CR3 7YA

A leading day and boarding school for girls aged 11-18 set in extensive grounds in beautiful Surrey countryside, Woldingham develops courageous, confident and compassionate young women through our empowered learning approach and values-driven ethos. With Woldingham station adjoining the school grounds, central London is just 30 minutes by train and the school is easily accessible for families in Surrey, Kent and Sussex.

About Woldingham School

Founded in 1842 as the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Woldingham is one of the oldest girls’ schools in the UK. Initially based in Acton, the school later moved to Roehampton and in 1946 moved to our current, very beautiful, home at Marden Park. Part of the global network of Sacred Heart Catholic schools, Woldingham warmly welcomes students of all faiths and none.

(Image credit: Woldingham School)

Ethos & Community

A pioneer of girls’ education for almost 185 years, Woldingham continues to look to the future with new facilities including our wellbeing hub and Sixth Form Centre, our use of innovative technology, and world-class teaching and learning. Woldingham develops courageous, confident and compassionate young women through our empowered learning approach and a values-driven ethos underpinned by the five Sacred Heart goals of faith, community, intellect, social awareness and personal growth. The result is a unique, forward-thinking and caring community, where girls thrive in and out of the classroom.

(Image credit: Woldingham School)

Setting & Facilities

Although just half an hour by train from central London, Woldingham is set in hundreds of acres of beautiful grounds in both an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The stunning mansion at the heart of the school sits alongside purpose-built science labs, humanities and language hubs, studios for art, drama and music, a professional standard auditorium seating 630, a wellbeing hub and a state-of-the-art Sixth Form Centre, which includes a lecture theatre, collaboration room and a café.

As well as excellent outdoor sports facilities, we have a tennis dome for year-round play, an indoor swimming pool, gym, dance studio, and our multi-purpose sports hall hosts indoor cricket nets and rollout mats.

Boarders thrive in Woldingham’s supportive community and beautiful surroundings. They are looked after by our experienced boarding staff and Woldingham feels like a big family and a home from home, where girls flourish and form lasting friendships.

Woldingham School's beautiful setting (Image credit: Woldingham School)

Academic Life

Empowered learning is our student-centred, teacher-led approach that aims to inspire students to love their subjects; create independent learners; and cater for the needs of each individual student. Girls achieve outstanding GCSE and A Level results and leave Woldingham as Students leave Woldingham as confident, resilient, independent, life-long learners and secure places at leading UK and international universities, opening doors to exciting careers.

Girls in Years 7 and 8 follow the Marden Diploma, a bespoke two-year programme designed to give them an excellent foundation to tackle the challenges of GCSE from Year 9.

From September 2027, Woldingham will offer students the choice of three different pathways for their Sixth Form journey: A Levels, the Woldingham Business Diploma and our Elite Performance pathway for talented sportswomen and performing artists.

Sport & Creative Arts

Woldingham’s fantastic facilities for music and drama include a 630-seat auditorium with orchestra pit and fully computerised sound and lighting system, as well as a recital room, a studio theatre, wardrobe room and dressing rooms. We unapologetically describe our amazing drama productions as 'West End-worthy' and several of our musicians and performers study on Saturdays at the Junior Departments of London conservatoires, following highly competitive auditions.

(Image credit: Woldingham School)

Sport focuses on lifelong engagement with healthy, active lifestyles, as well as helping each student fulfil her sporting potential. Recent successes include a Surrey Championship (indoor cricket), District league winners (swimming) and semi-final of national competition (hockey).

Our superb art facilities and teaching enable creativity, skills and inspiration to flourish. In 2026, all our Upper Sixth art students achieved A* at A Level.

(Image credit: Woldingham School)

Life Beyond the Classroom

Woldingham students choose from a wide range of academic enrichment opportunities, including a vibrant talks series, bespoke leadership and coaching courses and real-life business projects.

Alongside dynamic programmes for our academic and co-curricular scholars, we have an exceptional programme of sport, performing arts, clubs and societies, which enables all our students to develop a comprehensive range of skills, expertise and interests. From ballet to bee keeping, Glee Club to golf, History Society to horse riding, and STEM Society to Symphony Orchestra, there’s something for everyone at Woldingham.

(Image credit: Woldingham School)

Why Families Choose Us

Woldingham’s staff are experts in teaching in an all-girls educational setting. In our supportive, stimulating school community, students are known, challenged and empowered to succeed, both in their personal and professional lives. With day and full, weekly and flexi-boarding options, Woldingham offers flexibility to suit all families.

Admissions